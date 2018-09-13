Betinvest goes to the Betting on Sports 2018 with special offers

PRESS RELEASES

Betinvest team goes to London to become a part of Betting on Sports event by SBC. You will find them at the stand K1 on September 18-21 at the Olympia London. Company will offer visitors a chance to become eligible for promotional prizes, including a 50% discount on the set-up of any Betinvest product: Data Feed and Sportsbook Online Platform. Betinvest team reps report that they prepared a package of special offers and service discounts for Expo-goers. During Betting on Sports event and for 30 days after, company will be making Data Feed and Sportsbook (Turnkey and White Label) available for purchase at an exclusive price.

Betinvest’s VP of Business Development, Valentyn Kyrylenko, had this to say about visiting Betting on Sports: “We are looking forward for these eventful days. So many leading industry speakers will be at the SBC event. The conference agenda seems to be very interesting. I am excited to listen to about innovations and technology, as they play an important role in Betinvests` products and services development.”

Betinvest is an international company with its main offices in Great Britain. The company has more than 19 years of related business experience in the gambling industry, and specializes in developing and providing betting solutions for operators all over the world. The Betinvest product line includes Sportsbook, Data feed, Lottery and CRM Octopus. It also provides its business customers with a universal online eGaming platform, land-based shops operations and mobile solutions for maximum market penetration.

