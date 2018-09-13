Beekeeper improves employee communication for Feather Falls Casino, Lodge & Brewing Co.

PRESS RELEASES

Oroville Dam disaster sparked the need to reach evacuated employees; Beekeeper came to the rescue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA SEPTEMBER 13, 2018 When Oroville Dam’s main and emergency spillways were damaged in February 2017, it prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River in Oroville, Calif. Among the evacuees were some of the 520 employees of the Feather Falls Casino, Lodge & Brewing Co. During this crisis, property managers, including Human Resources Director Rhonda Turner, had no way of communicating with staff – the majority of whom do not have a work email address. It was critical for management to determine if employees needed assistance, to explain the property’s attendance and absence policies, and to see who could work pre-scheduled shifts and who could not due to relocation.

To improve on the company’s crisis communication plan, Turner set out to find much-needed technology that engaged employees and allowed them to communicate during an emergency. In June 2018, Feather Falls Casino, Lodge & Brewing Co. implemented Beekeeper, the “Most Innovative Technology of 2018,” and the “People’s Choice” for engaging hospitality workers who don’t sit behind a desk and don’t have access to work email.

“There’s nothing like a natural disaster to expose communication flaws,” Turner said. “When this incident happened, we realized that we had no way of notifying our employees about what was happening. We couldn’t reach out to see if anyone needed help, if they had pets needing rescuing, or if they just needed a place to stay. All outlets, including the Casino, Lodge and Brewing Co., remained opened. Most of our employees don’t sit in front of a computer; they’re busy serving guests. While we have bulletin boards on the premises, we needed a more consistent and efficient way to reach the bulk of our employees in real time. It was an ineffective way to operate, and it left our employees feeling disconnected, especially those working the swing and graveyard shifts. We needed a fairer way to engage everyone, regardless of what shift they work.

“Several months passed, but my passion for Beekeeper never waned,” Turner said. “I needed a miracle to get the solution . . . and I actually got one. Upon returning from an industry convention, our Director of Hospitality Mark Grover and the Front Office Manager Scott Nash couldn’t wait to tell me about an amazing solution they discovered that could solve all our communication problems; they were talking about Beekeeper. Unaware that I had already demoed the system, we now had three associates advocating for Beekeeper. We presented General Manager Ed Gilbert with the following reasons why Feather Falls Casino, Lodge & Brewing Co. needed Beekeeper.”

Beekeeper enables the property to:

1. Be transparent and inclusive – everyone gets the same information no matter what shift they

work or what department they work in.

2. Be interactive and encourage collaboration – information sharing and ideas.

3. Empower employees – gives them a voice.

4. Provide two-way dialogue between employees and management.

5. Engage with employees who don’t have computer access or email.

6. Push out emergency information.

7. Eliminate bulletin boards and posters in break rooms throughout the property.

8. Recognize employees, get team feedback, share our successes, and acknowledge

successes of others.

9. Share information quickly and easily, including policy and safety information, and set read

receipts.

10. Send targeted information or messages to predefined groups or departments.

11. Receive analytics and business intelligence to gauge the effectiveness of what we are doing.

12. Onboard employees and send welcome messages to introduce new employees.

13. Pin important documents for employees to access.

Buzzing on Beekeeper

Since going live, 89% of users are active on Beekeeper daily, Turner said. Feather Falls Casino created a group stream called “Casino Connect” that encourages two-way communication for anything that employees and managers want to post. Individual streams were also activated, enabling departments to post schedules, accolades for jobs well done, news about the hotel or department and more. Employees with flip phones or who have no way of downloading the app can view communication streams on TV monitors in break rooms.

“The feedback from employees has been amazing,” Turner said. “We use Beekeeper to keep everyone informed about everything, whether we’re posting pictures of new slot machines and posting discussions about new casino games that we are rolling out that week or detailing employee ticket giveaways and announcing employee events, awards or birthdays. We’ve even started a new video challenge called ‘Meet the Hive in Five’ where one department makes a video featuring an employee who answers five questions about himself or herself. Then that department challenges another department to do the same. It’s a fun, social way to get to know employees better. This is just one of many ways that Beekeeper is making everyone feel part of the Feather Falls family.”

To view the Feather Falls HR Department “Hive in Five” video, click here.

“We are so happy that employees at the Feather Falls Casino, Lodge & Brewing Co. are fully engaged with Beekeeper,” said Corey McCarthy, Beekeeper VP of Global Marketing. “We often see it takes a high profile incident to discover the need for our product.

“When employees are connected, it makes them feel part of a unified family,” McCarthy said. “This is so important for employee morale and delivering superior guest service. For employees to be truly happy, they need to have a voice. They also need to be recognized among their peers and rewarded for doing a great job. This ultimately creates loyalty, and it drives job retention. We are grateful that Rhonda Turner didn’t give up on her dream to implement Beekeeper . . . she fought the good fight for the betterment of Feather Falls employees, and today, everyone is reaping the rewards.”

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper’s employee communication platform connects and empowers entire workforces, including non-desk and frontline workers. Designed for industries that rely on hourly employees, Beekeeper boosts productivity and increases retention by making it easy to inspire and inform all employees in real time. The Beekeeper platform automates corporate communications, connects peers, and integrates easily with existing systems in a secure environment. The company is based in Zurich and San Francisco and supports users in more than 137 countries.

For more information, visit www.beekeeper.io.

Beekeeper Media Contact:

Barb Worcester, PR PRO

barbw@prproconsulting.com

440-930-5770

Austin Sandmeyer, Beekeeper

Austin.sandmeyer@beekeeper.io

415-742-1530

Comments