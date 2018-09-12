Sports betting Hall of Fame to induct 5 new members at Natural History Museum

PRESS RELEASES

The Sports Betting Hall of Fame recognises those people who have made an outstanding contribution to the betting and gaming industry over their careers.

This year’s Hall of Famers will be recognised as part of the Betting on Sports Week with the evening event taking place at the prestigious National History Museum on the evening of Thursday 20 September.

Betting on Sports Week delegates are all invited to this magnificent event, but if you for some reason cannot attend Betting on Sports during the day or want to invite your colleagues, there is still a chance for this.

You can book tickets at £150 each for this special evening event, which includes:

● Access to Sports Betting Hall of Fame Awards night and Betting on Sports Closing Party from 8:30pm – 2am

● Opportunity to network and make new contacts underneath the giant historic whale in the Natural History Museums Hintze Hall

● Complimentary beers and wine until around midnight

● Complimentary canapes, snacks and refreshments

This year will see the number of Hall of Fame inductees increase to five:

● Norbert Teufelberger, Co-founder & Former CEO, Bwin

● Pontus Lindwall, Founder & CEO, Betsson AB

● Constantinos Antonopoulos, Co-founder and Former CEO, Intralot

● Fabio Schiavolin, CEO, Snaitech

● Warwick Bartlett, Former Chairman of ABB, Founder of Global Betting and Gaming Consultants (GBGC)

ABOUT THE SPORTS BETTING HALL OF FAME

The Sports Betting Hall of Fame has been curated in order to recognise the individuals who have contributed a great deal to the industry over the course of their careers with a lasting legacy. It honours, preserves and perpetuates the names and outstanding accomplishments of personalities who have brought lasting fame to the sports betting sector.

The Natural History Museum in the heart of London is one of the most iconic buildings in the capital. Entering through the spectacular main into the magnificent Hintze Hall, a drinks and canapes reception will be held for all attendees of the Betting on Sports Week 2018, in what will be a truly memorable closing party.

Previous inductees include Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith, Sportingbet Founder Mark Blandford, Sportradar Founder Carsten Koerl, Betfred Founder Fred Done, BetConstruct Founder Vigen Badalyan and Bookmaker Technology Consortium director Howard Chisholm.

Constantinos Antonopoulos commented: “The industry brings a lot of joy and entertainment to its customers, but also needs to protect them through integrity transparency and social responsibility. So it is only right that the pioneers are called to pass their foresight and experience towards this great balance. It is for this reason I am thrilled to be asked to join the Sports Betting Hall of Fame and honoured to join the existing members.”

SBC CEO & Founder Rasmus Sojmark commented: “We have secured the iconic and beautiful Natural History Museum to celebrate the industry’s most iconic names. I am literally beyond words to describe how honoured we are here at SBC to be able to put together such an incredible experience for the industry, and at the same time close off the Betting on Sports Week in style.”

Entry to the Hall of Fame is included in every ticket for the Betting on Sports Conference and additional tickets for the extravaganza are also available from sales@sbcgaming.com .

The next Sports Betting Hall of Fame event will be held in 23 April in New York as part of the Betting on Sports America conference & exhibition.

For more information about Betting on Sports week, visit www.sbcevents.com .

Comments