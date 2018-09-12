Playtech BGT Sports extends Gamestec partnership

PRESS RELEASES

New deal to benefit operators including PaddyPower and Betfred

London, 12th September 2018 – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS) has extended its partnership with Gamestec Playnation Group for the maintenance of its self-service betting terminals in the UK.

Following a transition from the existing provider, the supplier will become a primary partner to PBS, increasing the number of terminals its engineers will cover from 8,000 to 14,500 by the beginning of August.

The new deal will feature a host of operational improvements, as well as investment in significant resources to ensure even better service delivery to PBS’ operator partners.

John Pettit, Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, Asia, and Australia at Playtech BGT Sports, said: “Our retail estate requires a dedicated team that’s proven to maintain large, varied terminal types and Gamestec Playnation Group fits this bill well with years of high-level industry experience.

“With their recent investment in service vehicles and engineering teams, accompanied by in-depth knowledge of the retail gaming sector, we look forward to a successful relationship in the coming years which will ensure our partners and their customers receive a much-improved service.”

Peter Davies, Managing Director for Gamestec Playnation Group, said: “Playtech BGT Sports is the leading player in the provision of SSBTs and we are delighted to have agreed a deal to service their machines for them.

“With our proven expertise in the area and recent operational expansion and capital investment, I’m confident we can ensure the smooth running of their inventory to the benefit of thousands of retail customers across the UK and Ireland.”

