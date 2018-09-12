Industry experts gather for KPMG eGaming Summit

PRESS RELEASES

KPMG has announced a packed programme for its 2018 Isle of Man eGaming Summit, which this year will be held at the newly-opened conference rooms at COMIS Hotel at Mount Murray on Thursday 20th September.

Based around the theme of “Raising Standards Together”, the event will feature leading industry figures who will discuss their latest thinking on digital and legislative developments, M&A, diversity, innovation and customer protection. This will be the ninth Isle of Man eSummit, which forms part of a highly respected series of annual events that has in recent years has been extended to Malta and Gibraltar, and it is expected to attract some 250-300 delegates.

This year’s eSummit will be opened by Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle whose address will be followed by a presentation by the Isle of Man Government’s digital leadership team. They will outline their strategy and planned changes to legislation to support the Island’s future as a digital destination with a focus on the impact for the eGaming sector. This session will also include views from long-standing residents involved in the sector as well as some new arrivals who have chosen to make the Isle of Man their base.

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) will then introduce the core theme for the day on ‘Raising Standards Together’, which will look at how the sector can collaborate on innovation, diversity and customer protection to enhance the performance and reputation of all operators.

The initial focus, building on the earlier success of the #WeAllWantToPlay initiative, will be an opportunity to learn what progress is being made by companies on diversity and inclusion.

After coffee, which along with lunch is kindly sponsored by Boston Link, the focus will turn to innovation and the key advances being made within the industry to enhance customer experience.

From there through to afternoon coffee break, the sessions will all look at protecting vulnerable customers and problem gamblers – In the wake of concerns raised by both the UKGC and the Competition and Markets Authority in recent months, as well as a number of significant fines issued for compliance failures, consumer protection is high on the agenda for all operators.

Delegates will hear from some of the key legal and economic advisors in the sector as well as representatives from groups supporting operators, including Senet, GambleAware and GamCare. There will also be two panel sessions around this topic, one focusing on the actions of regulators and one focusing on potential solutions and the needs of the players.

Mergers and acquisitions continue to reshape the eGaming landscape and so the next panel will see recent and potential future deals, particularly in light of developments in the US, dissected and discussed by a specialist M&A panel drawn from operators, advisers and the legal community.

The final session of the day will be dedicated to the traditional operators’ panel where key local and international leaders will draw together their thoughts on all the matters discussed and give their views on the global direction and priorities for the eGaming sector. IoM Department for Enterprise Minister Laurence Skelly will give the closing address.

Commenting on the event, KPMG’s Russell Kelly said: “This year’s line-up of speakers and panellists bring an enormous amount of expertise, experience and insight that will be simply unmissable if you operate within eGaming and its supporting services. We are indebted to all of the speakers who are giving their time to support this event and to our sponsors including Continent 8 Technologies, Boston Link, Quanta Technology and Manx Technology Group.“

“We are also looking forward to holding the eSummit at a new venue this year. It will be the launch event for the newly renovated COMIS at Mount Murray and I am sure our delegates will be interested to see the latest conference facilities on the Island.”

For more details and to register for the KPMG eGaming Summit, visit kpmg.im or email egaming@kpmg.co.im.

