Fruits Go Bananas fruity gaming experience goes live in casinos from today

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday, September 12, 2018, Malta – Fruits Go Bananas™ has added a modern twist to traditional fruits games and has been the target of a number of operators since being showcased at iGB Live! earlier in the year. Fruits Go Bananas™ is a great adventure with a bunch of fruity characters that has just gone live with a number of leading casinos including Volt Casino, 1xbet, Vbet and Vivarobet.

Award-winning Wazdan is a company generating a lot of interest in the slots industry, a brand that is using its passion for games to create a whole new generation of slots games driven by unique technologies.

Fruits Go Bananas™ is one of those online slots that deliver loads of fun thanks to its immersive gaming experience achieved through carefully crafted characters an amusing theme, passionately rendered graphics, high-quality ambient sound effects and rewarding special features. Fruits Go Bananas™ is a great summer adventure with a group of funny fruits having fun on a luxury cruiser that are here to help players and operators win!

Fruits Go Bananas™ is a 5-reel, 5-payline slot offering Wilds with a 2x mutiplier, Scatters, up to 30 Free Spins and two amazing Random Wild Features that not only provide players with big wins, but also make them laugh at funny pineapples and bananas goofing around backed by Wazdan’s ground-breaking technology platform which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

In Fruits Go Bananas™ Energy Saving Mode gives players up to 40% additional mobile play time without recharging, thereby extending revenue generation possibilities for operators.

Another feature in Fruits Go Bananas™ is Double Screen Mode which allows players to see the pay table and win values of all game symbols in portrait during gameplay, even on a mobile telephone, and be in control of their wins at all time. Players experience high quality entertainment thanks to this new technology, comparable to what they have come to expect in other environments.

The world’s first Volatility Levels™ is another element of Fruits Go Bananas™, which allows players to adjust the game’s volatility to Low, Standard or High. Players can set to a low variance where the game has regular but smaller wins and to a high level where the game has fewer but bigger wins. Alternatively, the player may decide not to alter the ‘Volatility Level™’, leaving the setting at ‘Standard’ where Fruits Go Bananas™ reverts to its normal volatility.

Players can also take part in an exciting pool jumping competition by activating the Unique Gamble Feature, which allows them to double their wins up to 7 times. Wazdan’s innovative tools have boosted retention rates for their operating partners as well as boosted Wazdan’s revenue by double-digits. Fruits Go Bananas™ is the kind of product valued by partners like EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Gaming1, amongst others.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “Wazdan aims to keep delivering exciting games like Fruits Go Bananas™ for all their partner operators and players. It’s a relaxing entertainment game, and this genre has taken a leap forward with Fruits Go Bananas™. Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots for desktop, tablet and mobile will continue to grow with more mould-breaking games like this one.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los Muertos™, Mayan Ritual™ and Captain Flynt™, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility Level™, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level™. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

Comments