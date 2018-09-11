PlayOJO kicks-off personalised retention drive with Betgenius

PRESS RELEASES

(London, UK – 11 September 2018) PlayOJO, one of the world’s fastest growing and most innovative online casino brands, has partnered with Betgenius to roll-out a series of highly personalised digital retention campaigns.

This will enable the award-winning casino to exploit Betgenius’ specialist marketing tools that identify and target individual customers’ on-site behavioural characteristics, including their time spent on-site, preferred slots titles, duration of session and deposit frequency.

Further in-depth analytics and micro-segmentation will allow PlayOJO to engage their active player base with precise messaging to maximise the value of each customer.

Samit Dutta, Head of Digital at PlayOJO, said: “In the last year we have grown from new kid on the block to an established brand fighting for a top five share of voice in the UK. We’ve done this by understanding the importance of retention and really caring about getting our customers to engage more with PlayOJO.

“We pride ourselves in being an innovator and that is why we were keen to work with Betgenius to build industry leading personalisation, interrogating the data available to build actionable segments and deliver dynamic ads. With all the clutter in the digital marketing landscape it’s important to stand out and serving contextually relevant advertising gives us the cut through we need.”

The new retention drive comes after a hugely successful, year-long acquisition campaign which saw PlayOJO scale their customer base through Betgenius’ market-leading programmatic media buying services.

Josh Linforth, Business Development Director – Digital Marketing at Betgenius, said: “PlayOJO is a pioneering operator which understands that relevant, targeted messaging is now a prerequisite for retaining and driving maximum lifetime value from casino customers.

“Having played a major role in helping PlayOJO rapidly expand its customer base, applying our personalised retention services is a natural evolution of our partnership.”

Comments