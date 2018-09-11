Patagonia Entertainment welcomes YourBet.com to portfolio

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday September 11th, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment has signed a content partnership with YourBet.com, a new online gaming portal with a full range of products provided by the best entertainment content producers in the world.

YourBet.com and Patagonia put the finishing touches on the deal at Argentina’s famous SAGSE iGaming event. The agreement sees YourBet.com customers gain access to Patagonia’s outstanding Video Bingo catalogue, as well as all third-party providers through a single API integration.

Among the proprietary games being integrated onto the Yourbet.com platform are Pachinko 3D, Farm Bingo, Goal Bingo and Candy Bingo.

Patagonia’s rich library of games now features over 200 titles and includes additional third-party games from the likes of Ortiz, RCT, Zest, FBM, Spinomenal, Ezugi and MGA.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “YourBet.com prides itself on delivering the very best entertainment experience and we’re certain our games, alongside a range of third-party content, will deliver a fantastic partnership to make the most of the incredibly exciting Latin American opportunity. A major part of our business strategy is working with the best operators from around the world and delivering top quality content for their customers.”

Adrian Tijerino, General Manager for YourBet.com says: “As the landscape for online betting in the Latin America continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Patagonia Entertainment is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership. Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of top-notch online casino technology, exciting real-time betting markets, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games. Patagonia has always been an innovator at the forefront of online gaming evolution, and YourBet is thrilled to partner with the them to revolutionize casino and sports betting in the Latin American market.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

