Newly regulated Belarusian gambling market in the focus at CEEGC Budapest with Kirill Laptev (Sorainen Belarus)

Budapest – 10 September 2018 –Belarus has been in the headlines of several industry headlines when it comes to new regulations in Europe and neighboring countries. The landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest, seems to be heading towards being a clearly regulated gambling market.

Just recently, the Belarusian Tax and Duties Ministry has announced that they will legalize online gambling institutions from April 2019. Vladimir Mukvich, Deputy Tax and Duties Minister of country, told the media about the recent Decree No. 305, which deals with “the legal regulations of gambling business.” However, he does not foresee a huge growth in online casinos in the country in the immediate future.

He said the basic norms of the decree come into force from 1 April 2019. Mukvich alsoadded: “We cannot say that there will be a large number of them in 2019–2020. We do not see any preconditions for such a trend.“

As a regulator, the Tax and Duties Ministry is interested in preventing online gambling to become a monopoly activity and expects applicants to be able to fulfil the requirements for organising online casinos.

The Belarusian gambling market update has been announced to be part of the “Focus on Eastern Europe – Romania, Bulgaria, Belarus” panel discussion and it seems the organizers have already predicted the change in May when the agenda was put together.

The expert who will take on the role to bringing the recent info about the Belarusian gambling industry is Kirill Laptev, Senior Associate and the Head of Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) Sector Group at Sorainen in Belarus.

The third edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference will be held on the 25th of September at The Ritz-Carlton Budapest and you can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link

The above mentioned panel discussion will be moderated by Joe Ewens (GamblingCompliance)and the dialogue will be among the already confirmed speakers Miglena Dimitrova (MDMI Legal) and Cosmina Simion (NNDKP).

About Joe Ewens (moderator of the panel)

Joe Ewens is the Managing Editor of GamblingCompliance, where he oversees the company’s daily output of news and analysis on the global gambling market and its constantly shifting regulatory challenges.

About Kirill Laptev

Kirill Laptev is a Senior Associate and the Head of Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) Sector Group at Sorainen in Belarus. Sorainen is a top-tier Baltic and Belarus law form being recognised as European Law Firm of the Year by The Lawyer in 2016.

Kirill has a wide experience in advising major international clients on terrestrial and online gambling regulations in Belarus. He is also specialised in IT and data protection, as well as tax matters. He also speaks and contributes to publications on gambling, IT& data protection, dispute resolution and tax matters both in Belarus and abroad. Kirill has been recognised as Next generation lawyers for commercial, corporate and M&A by Legal 500 and for trade & customs by Who’s Who Legal.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

