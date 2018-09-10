IWG strikes Blueprint Gaming partnership

PRESS RELEASES

Monday 10th September: IWG – the award-winning supplier of online, instant win games – has partnered with leading developer Blueprint Gaming to transform its top-performing slots into instant win games for the first time.

Popular Blueprint titles including Genie Jackpot, King Kong Cash and Wish Upon a Jackpot have all been tailored for the instant win market, resulting in the supplier’s content reaching a new audience.

Leaning on its extensive knowledge of the sector, IWG has adapted each slot to create an engaging experience that appeals to instant win fans, while maintaining the narrative and bonus features commonly associated with Blueprint releases.

The titles are available to play on the Progressive Play RGS across IWG’s lottery and commercial operator network.

Rhydian Fisher, CEO at IWG, said: “The popularity of the instant win games continues to grow at a rapid pace, and this is vindicated by the demand we’re now experiencing from slot providers to have their content adapted for the market.

“We’re thrilled to have provided Blueprint Gaming with rich and engaging instant win games based on their quality slots and are sure they will prove very popular with players.”

Matt Cole, Managing Director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’ve certainly picked up on the growth of the instant win sector and realised there was an opportunity for us to tap into this market by tailoring our popular games.

“The team at IWG have done a fantastic job in migrating the key characteristics of our slots into games that will appeal to instant win players.”

IWG has provided a full online instant win service to lotteries for over 15 years, producing more than 250 high quality instant win games. It won online lottery supplier of the year at the 2017 EGR B2B Awards.

For more information, please contact:

Square in the Air Communications

Lewis Phillips

+44 (0) 20 3542 4893

lewis@squareintheair.com

About IWG

IWG is a world leader in supplying online, instant win games to lotteries and commercial brands and platforms in the online gaming industry. It has over 12 years’ experience of making top selling, high quality instant win games and the strategic know how to make them work.

IWG has launched over 300 games that perform consistently at the highest level, engaging and retaining players while driving excellent results for customers. It has the knowledge to deliver a winning portfolio of games, the experience to make it grow and the sales figures and data to back this knowledge up.

IWG delivers an end-to-end solution covering all aspects of game development and portfolio management and a Remote Game Server (RGS) delivering content in multiple regulated jurisdictions from data centres in the UK, Gibraltar, Canada and North America. It has a broad library available via the RGS with games covering many proven themes and mechanics that can be developed into an ideal offering for a partner’s instant win portal.

About Blueprint Gaming

Blueprint Gaming is a leading UK based game studio and part of Germany’s Gauselmann Group. It creates exciting slot games for the global online and mobile markets and its games are also available to be played on over 100,000 land-based gaming terminals across the UK, Germany and Italy.

As well as its original content, which has become hugely popular, it has developed successful slots based on a broad range of third party brands, offering players familiarity and operators unique marketing opportunities.

Blueprint Gaming design and development team strives to push creative boundaries in the creation of slots that are as successful for its operating partners as they are entertaining and engaging for its players.

Blueprint is licensed to develop and supply online games by the UK Gambling Commission and Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Comments