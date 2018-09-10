Annual InfoSec conference by Kyte in Kyiv, Ukraine

PRESS RELEASES

September 10th, 2018 | Malta, Ukraine – Kyte is delighted to announce the second InfoSecurity Conference “RegTech: Emerging Threats and Trends” being held on the 18th of September in Kyiv, Ukraine.

“We have chosen Kyiv again for this event not by coincidence. Ukraine is a very important market for Kyte,” said Trevor Axiak, CEO an d Co-Founder of Kyte. “Our expansion in the CIS region over the past 2 years has been significant and our Ukrainian office is of great strategic importance to us. We value the trust that our clients afforded us over the past years and holding this event in Kiev demonstrates not only our commitment to them but also to the region. We look forward to seeing many old and new friends on September 18th!”

Attendees to this annual event have the unique opportunity to hear a series of presentations on the current threats facing the local and international financial services sector. Presentations from Ukrainian and European experts will cover various topics such as penetration testing, network security, GDPR, online fraud monitoring and the latest innovations, including Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Payments.

The event prides itself on the gathering of many different industry experts from CEOs to Heads and Managers of IT Departments and Information Security Departments, who will have the opportunity to discuss and share the more recent industry trends in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. This event will not only prove to be a suitable information resource but also a great networking opportunity for all those living or working in Kyiv and have this topic at heart.

In 2017, over 100 participants from Europe, Ukraine and the CIS region attended our conference and enjoyed several striking and thought-provoking discussions with speakers from the Ukrainian interbank payment systems member association “EMA”, Featurespace, IBM, UnderDefense, CEX.io, Aqubix and SafeBase. Elvira Speranska, PR and Marketing Manager concluded “Last year we left a very positive impression in Kyiv and we have every intention to turn this into a yearly calendar appointment, so it will get better and better. As our CEO stated we are committed to the territory and our market presence will increase.”

All interested in attending the conference can registered by emailing igor@kyteconsultants.com.

About Kyte

Kyte is a well-recognized advisor and supplier to the Financial Services and Gaming Sector with customers in 49 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and the CIS region. Its international team of experts includes professionals from 11 different countries speaking 12 different languages so that we can truly provide a global service to our clients.

Hotel Golosievo, Kyiv, Ukraine

18th of September, 2018

