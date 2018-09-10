Kambi reengineers popular parlay product with innovative Teaser+

BUSINESS

Teaser+ delivers greater value to players by swapping out the odds table used to price traditional teaser parlays in favour of in-house generated odds

Leading sports betting supplier Kambi has developed an innovative version of the popular teaser parlay, after implementing a new method of pricing the wager which delivers greater value to bettors than the common teaser product.

Teaser+, which was launched yesterday in time for the start of the NFL season, differs from the traditional teaser due to the fact Kambi’s in-house trading team generates a price based on each individual leg of a player’s chosen parlay.

Until today, all teaser parlays have been allocated a pre-determined price according to an operator’s static odds table. For instance, a three-team parlay gaining seven points on the spread will be allocated the same odds each time, no matter the identity of the teams involved.

In reinventing the product, Kambi’s trademark-pending Teaser+ swaps the odds table for its wide range of in-house generated alternative lines, thereby ensuring the teased parlay accurately reflects the players’ selected teams, match factors and related probabilities.

As a result of this more precise and fully automated process, Kambi’s Teaser+ not only gives players the price they would receive if they selected the teased spreads individually, but in almost every instance generates a more generous price when compared to the odds tables used by other operators and suppliers.

Furthermore, having priced each parlay leg separately, Teaser+ can treat ties as a push to keep the remaining selections running – right down to two-team parlays, meaning Kambi-powered operators will be alone in settling a two-team push and win teaser as a winning single wager.

The launch of Teaser+ further enhances Kambi’s market-leading US proposition and underlines the supplier’s position as one of the industry’s leading innovators, having also been first to develop Cash Out, the live ticket system which was recently debuted in New Jersey.

In addition, Kambi recently expanded the scope of its price differentiation tool, which now gives operators the freedom to adjust the competitiveness of their betting margins across all major US sports.

Kristian Nylen, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: “For two decades, Kambi has been at the forefront of sportsbook innovation, releasing products and enhancements that have raised the bar in user experience, which ultimately drives greater returns for our operators.

“When we considered how the market priced the classic teaser, we felt the processes involved had failed to evolve with the wider industry, or kept pace with technology, therefore we identified and implemented a more efficient and transparent way of offering these bets.

“Kambi’s Teaser+ has the potential to fundamentally change how both operators and bettors consider teaser bets, with our modern approach a step away from the current one-size-fits-all system to deliver a fairer and more advantageous price to the player.”

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 22 customers include DraftKings, Rush Street Interactive, ATG, Kindred Group, 888, LeoVegas, Mr Green and Napoleon Games. Kambi employs more than 600 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Bucharest, London, Manila, Stockholm and Sydney.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach, with guiding principles from ISO 27001. Kambi is eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol “KAMBI”. The Company’s Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

