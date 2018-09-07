Sirplay and Lotto Warehouse in key deal

PRESS RELEASES

Sirplay deal sees Lotto Warehouse strike a major partnership expanding its global reach.

Lotto Warehouse are pleased to announce a new partnership with whitelabel sports betting solutions operator Sirplay.

The deal will enable Sirplay, who have a strong presence in the Latin American and African markets, to offer their clients a portfolio of the world’s biggest lottery jackpots.

Bart Esposito, CEO at Sirplay, showed his enthusiasm for this new deal saying: “We fully recognise that Lottery is a $300 billion worldwide industry and we are now ready to unlock this exciting new vertical which perfectly compliments our existing portfolio. Lotto Warehouse were the obvious choice, thanks to their simple integration and outstanding range of products.”

Lotto Warehouse CEO, Thomas Biro, added: “We are very pleased to enter into a partnership with a company who have reach into markets with huge and relatively untapped potential, such as Latin America and Africa. Next week we will be attending SAGSE in Buenos Aires, on behalf of SIGMA, where we look forward to further exploring the exciting possibilities offered by the South American market.”

Lotto Warehouse are a B2B Lottery Betting provider for the iGaming industry, licensed by both the MGA and the UK Gambling Commission. The company have their headquarters in Malta and offer operators the chance to add a catalogue of the world’s biggest lottery betting products to their platforms, with all higher tier payouts protected by a jackpot coverage model.

The company is backed by 500.com, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WBAI). They also boast lottery betting giants Multilotto in their client list.

If you’re interested in speaking to Lotto Warehouse about their offering you can also contact them at info@lottowarehouse.com.

For press related inquiries please contact Melanie Hart at melanie.hart@themultigroup.com or via mobile on 00356 99441047.

