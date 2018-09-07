Genius Sports Group completes sale to funds advised by Apax Partners

PRESS RELEASES

London, UK – 7 September 2018 – Genius Sports Group, a global leader in sports data and technology, has completed its previously announced sale to Funds advised by Apax Partners, a leading global private equity advisory firm.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Genius Sports Group is a market leader in the high-growth sports data, sports media and regulated sports betting sectors, specialising in the capture and distribution of real-time data.

The acquisition will see Apax provide its proven expertise in building world-class technology companies, as well as significant investment from its Funds to support Genius Sports Group’s growth plans.

This injection of capital will further strengthen the Genius Sports Group’s existing operations and allow it to pursue its international expansion strategy, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Genius Sports Group’s management team will remain in place.

Mark Locke, Chief Executive Officer of Genius Sports Group, said: “With the acquisition now complete, we are eager to put our growth plans into action and embark on this new chapter of accelerated investment in our organisation, employees, technology and services.”

“The Apax team has a phenomenal track record of taking cutting-edge technology business to the next level and we are well positioned to grow across all areas of our business.”

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is a global leader in sports data technology, distribution and integrity services. We work in partnership with sports leagues, federations and rights holders, providing innovative and data-driven solutions. Headquartered in London and across more than 16 locations worldwide, Genius Sports is recognised as one of the fastest growing sports technology companies in the world. Its commitment to sport goes beyond delivering profitable and technical solutions for its partners. Genius Sports understands that the protection, integrity and successful commercialisation of official sports data is fundamental to the continued success of the industry. For more information see: www.geniussports.com.

Media Contacts

For Genius Sports Group:

US & Global Media: Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer | +1 202 766 4430 | chris.dougan@geniussports.com

UK Media: Tom Washington, Head of Media & Communications | +447495565886 | tom.washington@geniussports.com

