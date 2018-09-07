Dr. Manfred Galdes – Chairman at ARQ Group to speak at European Gaming Congress 2018

PRESS RELEASES

Ljubljana – 7 September 2018 – The organizers of European Gaming Congress are honored to announce that Dr. Manfred Galdes – Chairman at ARQ Group will join the “Horus Session – Responsible Gambling, AML / CFT / KYC” panel discussion in Ljubljana.

The European Gaming Congress is shaping up to be one of the most interesting conferences in Europe when it comes to compliance related panel discussions that shape the industry on the continent.

The organizers are once again putting quality over quantity and you are invited to register in time to avoid setbacks, as the event is limited to 100 high level delegates.

About Dr. Manfred Galdes

Until two years ago Manfred held the position of Director of the FIAU, Malta’s financial intelligence unit. During his eight-year tenure he acted as the operational head of the FIAU, which besides being the country’s FIU is also the body responsible for the supervision of all obliged entities (both financial entities and DNFBPs) under Maltese law. He also previously held the position of Manager, Legal and International Affairs Unit at the Malta Financial Services Authority, the single regulator responsible for the supervision of all banks, financial institutions and other entities providing financial services operating in or from Malta.

During his tenure at the FIAU, Manfred spearheaded the development of an effective risk-based supervisory framework and dedicated himself to refining Malta’s capabilities in fighting financial crime both through his efforts within the FIAU but also through his involvement in other high-level domestic committees. He was also entrusted with the co-ordination of Malta’s first AML/CFT national risk assessment.

Over the years he represented Malta on international bodies and expert groups such as the EU Expert Group on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism, the EU FIUs Platform and the Egmont Group. He was also a member of Malta’s delegation to MONEYVAL for several years and Malta’s delegation to the Conference of the Parties set up for the purpose of assessing adherence to the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism (CETS no°198) for two years.

In September 2016 Manfred joined the ARQ Group, a multi-disciplinary professional firm, as Managing Director of ARQ Risk & Compliance, leading a team of professionals providing specialist advisory and support services to private and public entities in the field of financial crime compliance. He is also a partner of Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal, a Malta-based law firm with offices in Valletta and Birkirkara.

Today he advises a number of banks, financial institutions and top-tier gaming companies and assists them with strengthening their compliance structures and systems. He also leads a team of international experts that provide advisory services to governments and public institutions involved in the prevention, supervision, detection and investigation of financial crime.

In July 2018 Manfred was appointed Chairman of the ARQ Group.

Make sure you register your seat in time to benefit of the great lineup of speakers that will share their knowledge for operators and industry connected companies about France, Spain, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Netherlands and Belgium.

The inaugural edition of European Gaming Congress which will be held on the 16th of October at the Grand Union Hotel in Ljubljana and will bring together industry experts from all over Europe and create a platform which will enable both networking and learning at the highest quality.

Full detail about the event can be found on the official website of the event.

