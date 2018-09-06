Wazdan shortlisted for 4 CEEG Awards

PRESS RELEASES

Thursday, September 6; 2018, Malta – Acclaimed slots game producer Wazdan has been shortlisted in four categories at the CEEG Awards 2018: Best Online Casino Innovator, Best Online Casino Provider, Best Rising Star in Online Casino Technology and Best Connected iGaming Service Provider.

The shortlist is the result of 30 days of online voting. The final vote to decide the winners of each category will be casted by the attending delegates during the conference which will take place at The Ritz-Carlton in Budapest on the 25th of September. The Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference is the major event for the Southern and Eastern European region attracting relevant stakeholders from the area who are looking to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the iGaming sphere.

Many of Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools, Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature providing operators with the ability to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield.

Wazdan have been in the news frequently this year, announcing a multitude of partnership agreements with industry leaders such as EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay, Tipbet, iGP, Rabbit Entertainment, SoftGamings, Go Wild Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Gaming1, amongst others.

Earlier this week Wazdan had a dual release of award-winning 9 Lions and Double Tigers. Upcoming games from Wazdan include Black Hawk Deluxe, a magic and fantasy game with ghosts, skeletons and a treasure-filled castle; Hot 777 Deluxe a 3-reel, 5-payline online slot game with a Wild West story; and, Los Muertos™, a game which celebrates the unique Mexican holiday Day of the Dead to be released in time for Halloween. Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots for desktop, tablet and mobile will continue to grow with planned product launches at SiGMA in November.

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “We’re honoured that Wazdan has been shortlisted with so many other prestigious names in the industry. Our ‘Passion for Games’ means we are dedicated to providing our partners with the most advanced technology in the industry to create the most immersive and exciting gambling experiences. Being shortlisted for these awards means a great deal to everyone in our team, and is a reward in recognition of all the late nights, the rapid expansion, the incredible innovation and collaboration happening every day to help our partners achieve their goals. We are proud to have reached this stage of the awards process.

Wazdan representatives will be present at the CEEG Awards 2018 in Budapest to connect with operators, aggregators and partners from all around the world. For further information visit www.wazdan.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products on stand B278 at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

