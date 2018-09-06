Scout Gaming client StarPick reached 1 million registered

PRESS RELEASES

StarPick ltd reached 1 million registered users just 5 months after launch.

Scout Gaming is pleased to announce that our first ever Indian client, Starpick ltd, has reached 1 million registered users. The achievement was reached in less than 5 months after launch. Having initially operated tournaments exclusively for Starpick players only, the Indian DFS operator has now been integrated into the Scout network, sharing player liquidity with Scouts other network clients on certain international events. During the autumn Starpick plans to gradually join a larger part of the internationally shared tournaments.

“It’s impressing that StarPick managed to reach such a high level of user attraction within only a couple of months. With Scout Gaming being the sole game provider for Starpick, it clearly demonstrates the strong product offering that we have” commented Scout Gaming CEO Andreas Ternström.

“We are extremely happy to have chosen Scout Gaming as our provider. It’s been a true pleasure working with technology that offers the highest level of flexibility and delivers innovative groundbreaking features. Scout Gaming being able to offer us any sport that we need, has enabled us to reach this important milestone. We look forward continuing working together towards our goal of increasing our player database 10 times over in the coming years and expanding the business into other continents “commented Starpick Co-Founder Ulf Ekberg.

For additional information, please contact:

Scout Gaming Group

Andreas Ternström, CEO

Tel: +46 706 770 660

E-mail: at@scoutgg.com

Starpick

Rohit Nair

Tel UK: +44 7398 258 002

Tel India: +91 996 446 0133

E-mail: rohit@starpick.in

About Scout Gaming Group

Scout Gaming Group is a licensed and regulated provider of B2B Daily Fantasy Sports and pool betting. The company offers a flexible and customizable solution with support for most sports and leagues through an in-house StatCenter which also provides real-time information to players. Local sports can be provided on request. The Group has approximately 60 staff and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with development and operations in Bergen, Norway and Lviv, Ukraine. Sales, support and product management is handled from the

