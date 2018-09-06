Nolimit City finalizes Betsson Group integration with multi-brand launch

PRESS RELEASES

Swedish gaming powerhouse, Betsson Group, release Nolimit City games.

Sweden-Malta based software provider, Nolimit City, are happy to announce the completion of their direct integration to the Stockholm listed, online gaming veteran operator, Betsson Group. The integration will be hosted under the newly established Malta legislation that has gone into effect as of August 1st this year.

With the introduction of the Nolimit’s full suite of games across the operator’s extensive brand portfolio, the two have agreed a plan to release Nolimit’s fresh exciting games that have captured the attention of players and well-known brands in the online gambling casino circle for their innovative themes, immersive graphics and premium sound effects.

The announcement comes shortly after the success of Nolimit’s latest title, Hot Nudge, which has become the studio’s strongest and most recognised title to date. Betsson, Betsafe, EuroCasino, and Nordicbet are a few of several of the groups industry respected brands that will be releasing Nolimit’s games, which will include titles such as; Hot Nudge, Coins of Fortune, WiXX, CasinoWinSpin, Tesla Jolt amongst others in the growing portfolio.

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Sales at Nolimit City, stated: “The release of such an iconic name in the industry continues to prove our status in the field and positions us a reputable Scandinavian facing provider – we are striving to continue delivering the best experience to our audience. This is only the start for us and we are over the moon our partnership begins with such a bang”.

Joey Hurtado, Head of Gaming and Live for Betsson Group, added: “At Bettson Group we always strive to provide the best and most engaging content for our players. Nolimit City’s strong catalogue of content as well as exciting new and upcoming releases are sure to fit the bill and ensure the ongoing growth and success of our casino product.”

About Nolimit City

Nolimit City is a Stockholm-based online casino platform and game developer, offering high-quality content and services to operators around the world. The company has designed and developed its platform in-house from the ground-up; delivering a strong and powerful engine that can take large volumes of play and social interaction in its stride, on both desktop and mobile. It is coupled to an innovative back office and bonus toolbox, providing a one-stop shop for our partners. It is hugely flexible, and can be tailored to individual operator requirements and needs. We employ some of the smartest minds and artistic talents in the industry; people passionate about gambling and technology. They have helped us to create a portfolio bursting with fun and engaging games for both casino and lottery operators, including Oktoberfest, Space Arcade, WiXX, Kitchen Drama: BBQ Frenzy/Sushi Mania and Bet on Poker.

