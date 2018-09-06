House Tech Ads launches ‘GamblersPick Select’ seal of approval

PRESS RELEASES

GamblersPick Select granted to the highest quality online casinos

6th September 2018: Leading affiliate network House Tech Ads has enhanced its GamblersPick.com brand with a new stamp of approval feature, designed to help players find the industry’s highest-rated online casinos.

GamblersPick Select presents players with a hand-picked selection of online casinos of the highest quality, based on positive ratings, professional customer service and attention to detail.

Only those online casinos that meet the required standards of credibility, customer experience, player safety, payment methods and that boast a large and diverse selection of cross-platform games will qualify to receive the GamblersPick Select badge.

Oren Arzony, Director at House Tech Ads, said: “GamblersPick represents the go-to resource for players looking for their perfect online casino experience, giving them a platform to make their voices heard.

“The launch of GamblersPick Select further enhances the site’s rich set of features, and is the ultimate seal of approval allowing players to see which casinos operate with the highest standards of quality and trustworthiness.”

The launch of GamblersPick Select follows the affiliate’s introduction of the Progressive Jackpots Meter, a comprehensive tool and guide for players to keep an eye on which jackpots are ‘hot’ and ‘not’.

The leading affiliate network also operates highly regarded affiliate marketing brands Jackpots Finder and Online Casino Reports, partnering with many leading operators worldwide including 888 Holdings, EGamingOnline, L&L Europe, Buffalo Partners, Affiliate Club and more.

