Ganapati goes live with Video Slots

Online casino content supplier Ganapati has announced that its iconic Japanese games are now live with leading operator Video Slots.

Ganapati’s catalogue of popular titles, including the hilarious Pikotaro’s Pineappe Pen and fantastical CrypBattle and CrypCrusade, will be featured on the site.

The Ganapati original, She Ninja Suzu, is a particular highlight, with its striking anime-style graphics and interactive fight features.

The game’s stunning imagery recently made an appearance in the music video for EL BAÑO (David Rojas Remix), by Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny & Natti Natasha, followed by a tweet and Facebook post from the man himself linking the game to be played on VideoSlots.com.

Award-winning Videoslots.com boasts the widest variety of online casino games in the industry, also priding itself on its market-leading gameplay innovation and exceptional customer support offered to players.

Ganapati’s Chief Commercial Officer, Robert Dowling said, “Video Slots is a young and dynamic disrupter in our industry who has swiftly achieved so much recognition that delivers market share. We feel energised to be part of this fresh approach to casino.”

