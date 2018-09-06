BtoBet shortlisted for 3 different categories at the CEEG Awards

PRESS RELEASES

• Sabrina Solda: “An acknowledgement to the research and development direction that the company has undertaken”

BtoBet is pleased to note that it has been shortlisted in three different categories for the Central and Eastern European Gaming (CEEG) Awards, namely in the Best Sports Betting Innovation, the Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology, and the Best Overall Sports Betting Provider categories.

Sabrina Solda, BtoBet’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated that throughout the years BtoBet has established itself as a leader in providing new technologies for iGaming operators, and to be shortlisted in these three different categories demonstrates not only the validity but also the level of excellence of its iGaming platforms.

She further stated that in such a fast-paced industry research and development is an ongoing process to anticipate the industry’s future trends and consumer demands, and to be considered amongst the finalist for these categories acknowledges the direction that the company has undertaken.

The CEEG Awards celebrate gaming software suppliers, operators and service providers for their outstanding contributions to the online sector of industry in their respective fields.

BtoBet will look forward to the 25th of September to find out the winners that will be announced at the exclusive event that will be held at The Ritz-Carlton in Budapest.

About BtoBet. BtoBet is a multinational company and is part of a group with 20 years of experience in software development in IT, finance, telecommunication, e-commerce and banking, strongly committed to technology and widely investing in technology research and development. The experience gained in these advanced environments, allows BtoBet to be visionary in the iGaming and Sports betting industry with a deep understanding of the requirements of the market, catching changing trends and anticipating bookmakers’ and operators’ needs. BtoBet is a true partner in technology, offering a standalone platform and services for the iGaming and Sports Betting industry. It counts on a very talented, continuously trained development team and day to day management support to clients. BtoBet allows licensees to be unique in the market, by giving them the opportunity to completely personalise their offers for Sports betting and iGaming business, online mobile and retail. BtoBet has technical branches with large ever-growing teams of developers in Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Belgrade, Nish, Tirana, and Rome. Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre. Visit our site on: www.btobet.com

