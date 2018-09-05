VSODDS.BET to revolutionise the online sportsbook sector

PRESS RELEASES

New sports betting site focuses solely on pre-match, fixed odds to offer players the best prices on the market

5th September, 2018: A revolution is set to sweep across the global online sports betting market today following the launch of VSODDS.BET, with the new operator offering only pre-match, fixed odds to players in core markets around the world.

The Curaçao-licenced operator offers odds and markets across a wide range of sports, including Football, Tennis, Golf, Basketball, Formula One, American Football, Ice Hockey and Handball, with more to be added in the coming months.

Players can deposit and withdraw via all the major payment gateways, including debit and credit card, Visa and Mastercard, Skrill and Bank Transfer, and without incurring any fees. VSODDS.BET also promises players super-fast transaction times.

To ensure the most competitive odds in the market, the operator has assembled a specialist team of expert traders, and also relies on state-of-the-art technologies and data feeds.

Dalius Dabashinskas, founder of VSODDS.BET, said: “We are entering the market as a disrupter and a leader. There are a huge number of sportsbooks available to players, but they all offer the same odds and markets.

“VSODDS.BET is bringing back the dark art of bookmaking and will engage punters who like to take a more considered approach to their wagering with a unique and quality product that they can trust.

“Of course, operators have historically been cautious of offering pre-match odds, but we have a brilliant team of traders and believe we can strike the right balance between providing added value to players while also balancing risk from our end.”

About VSODDS.BET:

VSODDS.BET is the only licenced online bookmaker to focus solely on offering punters pre-match, fixed odds. The Curaçao-licenced operator offers markets across a wide range of sports, including football, tennis and golf, and for major and mid-tier leagues. Its mission is to deliver added value to players by using the dark art of bookmaking rather than through bonus offers and gimmicks.

