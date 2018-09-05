SoftGamings partners up with the Live dealer games provider Asia Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

SoftGamings, an online casino solutions developer, games aggregator and services provider signed up a deal with Asia Gaming, a foremost live dealer games provider in Asia.

This is one of successive deals SoftGamings has been signing lately to enlarge its gaming portfolio. Apart from Asia Gaming, SoftGamings has over 40 gaming providers available via single API integration in different packages (bundles).

The concept of bundles allows online casino operators to get top gaming providers quickly and effortlessly. The integration is conducted through a one-wallet combination and with the necessity to sign only one agreement, which is a considerable time saver.

Asia Gaming has become a part of SoftGamings’ Live Bundle package, which previously included Evolution Gaming, Netent Live, Authentic Gaming, BetGames.tv, Lucky Streak, Ezugi, SA Gaming, Asia Live Tech and Vivo Gaming.

Asia Gaming is a leading provider in Asia, which is recognised in other markets too. It offers solutions for businesses of any size. The company is focused on developing new kinds of Live games, following its principle ‘Impressive Experience Only’.

Irina Sazonova, Director of Partnerships in SoftGamings, says:

‘We are pleased with our cooperation with Asia Gaming. What I like the most about this gaming provider is its out-of-the-box thinking. Asia Gaming has already gained success and popularity and keeps moving forward to provide even greater experience to players and operators. It is fantastic to have such an innovative-driven product in our portfolio.’

Partnership of SoftGamings and Asia Gaming will give online casino operators many benefits, including the capacity of SoftGamings’ platform and high-class Asia Gaming products.

SoftGamings integration features:

• Quick launch

• Great commercial offer

• Single unifies API

• Mobile compatibility

Asia Gaming offering:

• Variety of games: Baccarat, Sic Bo, Roulette, Insurance Baccarat, Bullfight etc

• AGIN and AGQ environments

• 24/7 stable gaming experience

• Gorgeous dealers

Casino operators are welcome to test-drive Asia Gaming games on the SoftGamings platform.

About Asia Gaming

Asia Gaming was founded in 2012. The company has developed a number of extraordinary gaming experiences, such as the world’s first ‘Pre-dealing 6 cards’, ‘VIP Private Room’, ‘Squeeze Baccarat’ and ‘Interactive Bid Baccarat’. The company holds the title of one of the most innovative gaming software developers in Asia. The company features a strong mobile platform, which gives players realistic casino experience. The provider’s software is certified by Gaming Laboratory International (GLI) and licensed by First Cagayan, making it safe and reliable for players.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platforms provider and gaming systems aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions – White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities, which is one of the major industry trends. Products portfolio includes 40+ gaming suppliers with 3000+ games. The company offers live dealer solutions from Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Ezugi, Authentic Gaming, Lucky Streak etc, slots from NetEnt, Microgaming, BetSoft, Endorphina, Habanero, Booming Games, WorldMatch etc, sportsbook, hosting, licensing and banking services. Over 100 clients use SoftGamings products and services since 2007.

For more information:

Website: http://www.softgamings.com

Email: info@softgamings.com

Skype: info@softgamings.com

