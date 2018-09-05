JCM Global brings innovations that connect operators and players to SAGSE

PRESS RELEASES

JCM Exhibiting in Booth #200

LAS VEGAS (September 5, 2018) – The gaming market in Latin America changes continuously, and JCM Global will be exhibiting innovative products that help connect operators to players at SAGSE. JCM will be in booth #200 at SAGSE, showcasing bill validators, printers, and systems that increase security and player convenience across the casino.

“JCM continues to innovate in the transaction space with products such our PromoNet floor-wide couponing system that empowers even better connections between operators and players,” said JCM Latin American Development Representative Diego Mejia. “Additionally, because bill validation is at the core of our business, JCM works diligently to stay ahead of technology being developed by counterfeiters and other criminals.”

JCM’s secure bill validation solutions start with its award-winning iVIZION bill validator, which with its CIS technology scans more than 9.5 million data points of every note, twice that of the nearest competitor. Its powerful combination of optical and mechanical sensors and mechanical anti-fishing technology offers supreme protection.

Other JCM bill validation solutions include the TBV™ bulk note feeder, which gives operators the added convenience of accepting multiple notes and currencies simultaneously; the iPRO-RC™ note-recycling bill validator; and the RDM™, which conducts deposits at six notes per second.

Player convenience increases with JCM’s GEN5™ thermal print and its fast, flexible, and powerful printing driven by more memory and faster print speeds.

JCM’s system products include PromoNet™, which delivers floor-wide promotional couponing to carded and uncarded players. JCM’s BlueWave DX firmware upload tool that allows users to quickly update bill validator firmware with less downtime.

About JCM Global

JCM Global is the world’s leading transaction technologies supplier for the banking, retail, kiosk and gaming industries. With unsurpassed service and support, JCM Global is trusted by operators, manufacturers and integrators on six continents. Its extensive line of award-winning products set global standards with ground-breaking peripheral transaction components. For more information, visit www.jcmglobal.com.

