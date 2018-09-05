PRESS RELEASES

GLI’s Latin America Team Brings 20 Years of Supplier, Regulator , and Operator

Experience to Booth #301

LAS VEGAS ( September 5 , 2018) – As the global gaming industry turns its attention to SAGSE, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) will showcase solutions that help land-based, online, and lottery suppliers worldwide enter Latin American markets faster. GLI will be in booth #301.

“Technology is evolving rapidly, and that makes the gaming industry incredibly exciting. We are very much looking forward to this year’s SAGSE, discussing new technologies with attendees and helping the LatAm gaming industry to grow,” said Karen Sierra-Hughes, GLI’s Director of Latin American and Caribbean Government Relations and Business Development. “Globally, suppliers know GLI is the only lab that can take them anywhere in the world, and our quality means they get to market faster. We offer suppliers more markets for less, and our locally based experts provide our clients with deeper insights.”

GLI’s detailed and proven supplier testing and certification services reduce costs and speed time to market. Additionally, the company’s services for regulators, such as field inspections, security audits, and responsible gaming services help regulators maintain the highest levels of compliance and public trust.

Whether attendees are suppliers, operators , or regulators, GLI will be able to help with global insights delivered from a local perspective. The company has been working in Latin America for nearly 20 years and is celebrating the 10th anniversary at its GLI South America lab.

Among its recent successes in Latin America, GLI became the first independent test laboratory to be accredited by Lottery of the City of Buenos Aires (LOTBA), and the company welcomed 80 representatives from 33 government entities and 19 countries to its Latin American and Caribbean Regulators Roundtable.

The company will also be helping regulators, suppliers, and operators face the growing challenges of cybersecurity. Sierra-Hughes said, “Every company must do everything they can to increase their cybersecurity through careful planning. The reality is, staying ahead of an attack is a much better strategy than recovering from one. We will discuss many different cybersecurity services at SAGSE, and we strongly encourage all attendees to discuss this crucial business matter with us.”

About GLI

Gaming Laboratories International, LLC delivers the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services. GLI’s laboratory locations are found on six continents, and the company holds U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC 17025, 17020, and 17065 standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering and lottery industries. GLI also holds ISTBQ certification. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

Contact:

Christie Eickelman, Vice President of Global Marketing

+1 (702) 914-2220 or c.eickelman@gaminglabs.com

