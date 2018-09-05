CEEG Awards 2018 shortlists revealed

PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 5 September 2018 – The third edition of CEEG Awards will be held during the “bombastic” Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Conference and the organizers are honored to reveal the shortlists for this year’s 20 categories.

The shortlist is the result of 30 days online voting, during which all nominated companies have pushed themselves to the limit to promote their brands over social media and industry media outlets.

A total of 131,562 online votes have been casted during the period and the organizers are proud to announce that the CEEGC website has peaked at over 11k visitor per day.

The final vote to decide the winners of each category will be casted by the attending delegates during the conference which will take place at The Ritz-Carlton in Budapest on the 25th of September

You can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link

REGISTER HERE, to benefit of an exclusive media partner discount of 15% for your ticket(s). Make sure you use the “CEEGC2018” promo code when registering.

The shortlisted companies per each category are listed below and the organizers would like to congratulate all nominated companies for being so pro-active and promoting this unique and transparent award of the industry.

B2B Casino Software

Online Casino Innovator 2018

BetConstruct

Iforium

NetEnt

Tom Horn Gaming

Wazdan

Total votes: 4,770

Rising Star in Online Casino Technology 2018

GiG (Gaming Innovation Group)

Iforium

Tom Horn Gaming

Wazdan

Yggdrasil

Total votes: 1,690

Best Online Casino Provider 2018

BetConstruct

NetEnt

Play’n Go

Tom Horn Gaming

Wazdan

Total votes: 3,768

B2B Sports betting

Best Overall eSports Service Provider 2018

Betgenius

Esports Entertainment Group

Inbet Games

PandaScore

UltraPlay

Total votes: 3,593

Best Overall Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports Provider 2018

BetConstruct

Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI)

Global Fantasy Sports

Nsoft

Scout Gaming Group

Total votes: 2,434

Rising Star in the Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports 2018

BetConstruct

Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI)

Global Fantasy Sports

Nsoft

Scout Gaming Group

Total votes: 2,529

Best Sports Betting Innovation in 2018

Altenar

BetConstruct

BtoBet

Playtech

SBTech

Total votes: 6,354

Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology 2018

Altenar

BtoBet

Digitain

Offside Gaming

Sportingtech

Total votes: 5,701

Best Overall Sports Betting Provider 2018

Altenar

BetConstruct

BtoBet

Offside Gaming

SBTech

Total votes: 10,399

OPERATORS

Best Customer Support in Online Casino 2018

Betsson Group

LeoVegas

Mr. Green

Royal Panda

Vbet

Total votes: 2,070

Best Overall Online Casino 2018

Betsson Group

LeoVegas

Mr. Green

Royal Panda

Vbet

Total votes: 2,211

Best Customer Support in Sports Betting 2018

Sazka

Superbet

TonyBet

Unibet

Vbet

Total votes: 4,293

Best Overall Sports Betting Operator 2018

Fortuna

Sportingbet

Superbet

TonyBet

Unibet

Total votes: 4,856

B2B Lottery

Best Lottery Service Provider 2018

RISQ

Helio Gaming

Lottoland

Playtech

Twelve40

Total votes: 392

B2B Crypto + Blockchain

Best Cryptocurrency Gaming Platform Provider 2018

Bethereum

BETR – Better Betting

DAO.Casino

FunFair Technologies

Wagerr

Total votes: 66,941

Best Overall Payment Service Provider 2018

Acapture

ecommpay

MuchBetter

PaySafe

Trustly

Total votes: 3,921

Best iGaming Press in the region 2018

Casino Life and Business Magazine

Focus Gaming News

GamblingCompliance

iGaming Business

InterGame

Total votes: 2,157

Best Connected iGaming Service Provider 2018

All-In Translations

BetConstruct – Spring BME

Iforium

RISQ

Wazdan

Total votes: 2,472

Best Testing Laboratory 2018

BMM Testlabs

eCogra

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)

iTech Labs

QUINEL

Total votes: 8,924

Best Support for Responsible Gambling 2018

Betsson Group

GVC

Kindred Group

LeoVegas

Playtech

Total votes: 2,486

REGISTER HERE, to benefit of a quality lineup of speaker and networking with C-level delegates during the 3rd edition of CEEGC Budapest. Make sure you use the “CEEGC2018” promo code when registering.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and European Gaming Congress.

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

Comments