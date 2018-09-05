CEEG Awards 2018 shortlists revealed

Budapest – 5 September 2018 – The third edition of CEEG Awards will be held during the “bombastic” Central and Eastern Europe Gaming Conference and the organizers are honored to reveal the shortlists for this year’s 20 categories.
The shortlist is the result of 30 days online voting, during which all nominated companies have pushed themselves to the limit to promote their brands over social media and industry media outlets.
A total of 131,562 online votes have been casted during the period and the organizers are proud to announce that the CEEGC website has peaked at over 11k visitor per day.
The final vote to decide the winners of each category will be casted by the attending delegates during the conference which will take place at The Ritz-Carlton in Budapest on the 25th of September
You can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link
REGISTER HERE, to benefit of an exclusive media partner discount of 15% for your ticket(s). Make sure you use the “CEEGC2018” promo code when registering.
The shortlisted companies per each category are listed below and the organizers would like to congratulate all nominated companies for being so pro-active and promoting this unique and transparent award of the industry.
B2B Casino Software
Online Casino Innovator 2018
BetConstruct
Iforium
NetEnt
Tom Horn Gaming
Wazdan
Total votes: 4,770
Rising Star in Online Casino Technology 2018
GiG (Gaming Innovation Group)
Iforium
Tom Horn Gaming
Wazdan
Yggdrasil
Total votes: 1,690
Best Online Casino Provider 2018
BetConstruct
NetEnt
Play’n Go
Tom Horn Gaming
Wazdan
Total votes: 3,768
B2B Sports betting
Best Overall eSports Service Provider 2018
Betgenius
Esports Entertainment Group
Inbet Games
PandaScore
UltraPlay
Total votes: 3,593
Best Overall Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports Provider 2018
BetConstruct
Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI)
Global Fantasy Sports
Nsoft
Scout Gaming Group
Total votes: 2,434
Rising Star in the Fantasy Sports / Virtual Sports 2018
BetConstruct
Fantasy Sports Interactive (FSI)
Global Fantasy Sports
Nsoft
Scout Gaming Group
Total votes: 2,529
Best Sports Betting Innovation in 2018
Altenar
BetConstruct
BtoBet
Playtech
SBTech
Total votes: 6,354
Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology 2018
Altenar
BtoBet
Digitain
Offside Gaming
Sportingtech
Total votes: 5,701
Best Overall Sports Betting Provider 2018
Altenar
BetConstruct
BtoBet
Offside Gaming
SBTech
Total votes: 10,399
OPERATORS
Best Customer Support in Online Casino 2018
Betsson Group
LeoVegas
Mr. Green
Royal Panda
Vbet
Total votes: 2,070
Best Overall Online Casino 2018
Betsson Group
LeoVegas
Mr. Green
Royal Panda
Vbet
Total votes: 2,211
Best Customer Support in Sports Betting 2018
Sazka
Superbet
TonyBet
Unibet
Vbet
Total votes: 4,293
Best Overall Sports Betting Operator 2018
Fortuna
Sportingbet
Superbet
TonyBet
Unibet
Total votes: 4,856
B2B Lottery
Best Lottery Service Provider 2018
RISQ
Helio Gaming
Lottoland
Playtech
Twelve40
Total votes: 392
B2B Crypto + Blockchain
Best Cryptocurrency Gaming Platform Provider 2018
Bethereum
BETR – Better Betting
DAO.Casino
FunFair Technologies
Wagerr
Total votes: 66,941
Best Overall Payment Service Provider 2018
Acapture
ecommpay
MuchBetter
PaySafe
Trustly
Total votes: 3,921
Best iGaming Press in the region 2018
Casino Life and Business Magazine
Focus Gaming News
GamblingCompliance
iGaming Business
InterGame
Total votes: 2,157
Best Connected iGaming Service Provider 2018
All-In Translations
BetConstruct – Spring BME
Iforium
RISQ
Wazdan
Total votes: 2,472
Best Testing Laboratory 2018
BMM Testlabs
eCogra
Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)
iTech Labs
QUINEL
Total votes: 8,924
Best Support for Responsible Gambling 2018
Betsson Group
GVC
Kindred Group
LeoVegas
Playtech
Total votes: 2,486
REGISTER HERE, to benefit of a quality lineup of speaker and networking with C-level delegates during the 3rd edition of CEEGC Budapest. Make sure you use the “CEEGC2018” promo code when registering.
About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)
European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and European Gaming Congress.
The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.
In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.
The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.
For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu