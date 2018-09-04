SiGMA and Patagonia Entertainment kick off Alpha Boot Camp at SAGSE

PRESS RELEASES

Tuesday September 4th, 2018 – Patagonia Entertainment and SiGMA, one of the leading global iGaming exhibitions, has launched the inaugural Alpha Boot Camp at SAGSE in Buenos Aires.

The Alpha Boot Camp will bridge the gap between continents and bring some of the best established European suppliers in the business to Argentina to meet with operators from all over Latam.

It will see 150 quality operators and nine suppliers from right across Europe come together for an ambitious conference to share insight and discuss the latest market trends. There is also the opportunity to network with the finest companies and people in the iGaming space.

Earlier this year, Patagonia Entertainment acquired AutoGameSYS (AGS) for 20 million euros to consolidate its position as the leading iGaming solution in the Latam region. The acquisition launched Patagonia as a truly omni-channel solution servicing both new and established online and land-based operators.

Patagonia remain the pioneers in video bingo titles. These video slots are part of a portfolio which features a plethora of third party casino games thanks to renowned partnerships with worldwide content providers. These include Patagonia Video Bingo, Leander Games, Wplay.co, Play’n GO, Betconstruct, Betmotion, Big Bola, Doradobet, MundiFortuna, Microgaming, Ezugi, and NetBet.

Patagonia Entertainment’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias said: “Teaming up with SiGMA to host the first ever Alpha Boot Camp is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the very latest developments of the Latam market. Together we have brought across a wide selection of leading European operators to highlight and debate the huge potential of the market. All operators we work with are treated as partners as our success rests on the same philosophy and teamwork.”

Oliver de Bono, COO of the Sigma Group commented: “I am happy to say that Sigma and Patagonia are bringing LatAm operators together for the inaugural Alpha Boot Camp in BA. It’s an event designed to offer insight focused on the expanding LatAm market and develop closer relationships between suppliers – and both online and land-based operators.”

About Patagonia Entertainment

Patagonia Entertainment is a Video Bingo game development company known for creating innovative solutions for the e-gaming industry. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company has managed to become one of the most popular game developers in the Latin American market and are rapidly growing into other markets. More information about Patagonia Entertainment can be found at www.patagonia-e.com.

