PRESS RELEASES

Casino777 the first operator in Spain to integrate the provider’s products

4 September 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, will see its content available in the Spanish market for the first time following a deal with Digital Distribution Management Ibérica.

The partnership will see the provider’s full portfolio, including well known titles Leprechaun Song, Jade Butterfly and Madame Destiny, made accessible on Casino777.es.

Pragmatic Play’s Chief Commercial Officer, Melissa Summerfield, said: “We are extremely excited to have signed this deal with Digital Distribution Management Ibérica.

“This represents our first foray into the Spanish market, and we are looking forward to making the most of the opportunities this will present to us, with a brand-new customer base.”

Rosario Zapata, Country Manager for Spain at Casino777, said: “We are proud to be Pragmatic Play’s first partner in this market, and we are certain their acclaimed range of products will get a great reception.

“We always strive to give our players the best possible online casino experience, and Pragmatic Play’s games will now add to our collection with their high-quality content.”

The deal comes as part of Pragmatic Play’s ongoing European expansion, having recently announced a deal with Kindred in Italy.

Pragmatic Play recently entered into the live casino vertical through its acquisition of Extreme Live Gaming, an agreement enhancing a portfolio that now includes video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact Tom Lewis at Square in the Air on 020 3586 8257 or tom.lewis@squareintheair.com

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is one of the leading providers of mobile and desktop casino games for the online gaming industry. Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled and we strive to create only the most engaging and evocative gaming experiences. Pragmatic Play’s Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 80 proven slot games, supporting 26 languages and all major currencies. We employ our extensive expertise to ensure that each high-quality game developed in our studios represents our mantra of innovation and dedication.

For more information please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Comments