ORYX Gaming scores content goal with SuperSport.hr

September 4th 2018 – ORYX Gaming has welcomed another operator following a deal with Croatian sports betting company, SuperSport.

This latest agreement will see ORYX deliver star titles from Gamomat and several proprietary ORYX slot titles to the already impressive SuperSport portfolio.

Included are a series of Red Hot Firepot games and Gamomat’s immensely successful titles such as Royal Seven XXL.

Together with a set of promotional features available on the ORYX Games platform these side bet Jackpot games provide players with an opportunity to potentially win a jackpot with every spin and have proven to significantly increase operator revenues.

Matevz Mazij, ORYX Gaming CEO said: “We’re pleased to kick off our content partnership with SuperSport as we continue our regulated market expansion after a successful launch of our content in the Croatian market earlier this year. SuperSport is a leading sportsbook and casino operator in Croatia and we are proud to be a part of their offering.”

Tugomil Cerovecki, Online Casino Manager at SuperSport.hr said: “Integrating ORYX’s cutting-edge casino portfolio will help us build on our recent momentum. Croatia promises huge potential and this deal will help consolidate our position as market leaders.”

About ORYX Gaming

ORYX Gaming is a leading turnkey solutions provider. The omni channel cross-product platform contains a mix of proprietary and 3rd party games for Casino, Slots, Live dealer content, Lottery, Poker, Virtual Sports and Instant game offerings. They offer the perfect blend of localized and exclusive content from the likes of ORYX, Gamomat, Kalamba and a number of standard integrations such as Quickfire, Netent, NYX, EGT, Amatic and Isoftbet to collate 5000 aggregated world-class game titles.

