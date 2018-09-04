Complete card announced for ONE: Kingdom of Heroes

PRESS RELEASES

SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI TO DEFEND WBC SUPER FLYWEIGHT WORLD TITLE AGAINST IRAN DIAZ

KAI TING CHUANG TO DEFEND ONE SUPER SERIES KICKBOXING ATOMWEIGHT WORLD TITLE AGAINST STAMP FAIRTEX

4 September 2018 – Bangkok, Thailand: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced the complete card for ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, which is set to ignite the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Saturday, 6 October. Once again, the biggest and brightest stars in martial arts are ready to grace the ONE Championship ring. In the main event, reigning The Ring and WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand will defend his title against Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz of Mexico.

Ticket information for ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES is available at www.onefc.com.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is one of the most celebrated pugilists in Thailand’s history, winning the prestigious WBC Super Flyweight World Title on two occasions. Holding a professional record of 46-4-1 with 41 knockouts, Sor Rungvisai is ranked No. 5 on the pound-for-pound best boxers list of Boxrec.com and No. 7 on The Ring Magazine’s rankings. After regaining the WBC Super Flyweight World Title in March 2017 and then successfully defending it two times, Sor Rungvisai will now defend his WBC World Title in ONE Championship’s historical event in Thailand against challenger Iran Diaz.

Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz of Sonora, Mexico is one of the fastest rising talents in Mexican boxing. Born and raised in a country known for its passionate love for pugilism, Diaz holds a professional record of 14-2-3, with 6 knockouts to his name. His most notable victories have come over dangerous former World Champions Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Luis Concepcion. Recently, Diaz is a winner of three of his last five contests, and is riding a wave of momentum heading into his next bout. The hard-hitting Diaz will face Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for the WBC Super Flyweight World Title.

23-year-old “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang of Chinese Taipei is the reigning ONE Super Series Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion. She began boxing as a young teenager and later earned a college scholarship to the National Taiwan University of Sport, where she began training in kickboxing and Muay Thai. She also made frequent trips to Japan to compete in Shootboxing and kickboxing matches. Earlier this year, Chuang brought her talents to ONE Super Series, where she shocked the world with a dominant performance over Yodcherry Sityodtong to win the atomweight World Title. With a professional kickboxing record of 17-5, Chuang represents Iron Boxing, and is a three-time WAKO National Kickboxing Champion. She is set to defend her title now against Stamp Fairtex.

20-year-old Stamp Fairtex of Pattaya, Thailand, is one of the most recent additions to the ONE Super Series female roster. She is a North Eastern Muay Thai Champion and one of the fastest rising talents in the striking arts. With a professional record of 60-15-5, Stamp represents the world-renowned Fairtex gym in Thailand. Known for her powerful kicks and fast combinations, Stamp will be making her ONE Super Series debut when she challenges Kai Ting Chuang for the ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship.

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki is the most successful submission specialist in Asian martial arts. An iconic figure, he is known for his overpowering ground game, which had already won him titles with WAMMA, DREAM, and Shooto before he began his dominant run as a ONE lightweight. Aoki is for many the face of Asia in the cage, holding an incredible slew of submission wins and almost 75 percent of his overall victories coming inside the distance. Throughout his fabled career, the Japanese veteran has beaten some of the biggest names in the world, including Tatsuya Kawajiri, Caol Uno, and Eddie Alvarez. A winner of his last two bouts in impressive fashion, Aoki is now set to face Ev Ting in his next match.

Ev “E.T.” Ting is a 29-year-old martial arts standout and former ONE World Title challenger from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Living and training out of Auckland, New Zealand, Ting owns a stellar 16-4 professional record, which includes four wins by submission and five by knockout. A winner of seven of his last eight bouts, Ting is one of the most talented competitors to come out of Malaysia. In his most recent bout, Ting defeated highly-regarded Japanese veteran Koji Ando by unanimous decision. “E.T.” is now set to face another top lightweight in former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is considered by Thai boxing purists as one of the top pound-for-pound Muay Thai practitioners in the world. He is a four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion, Rajadamnern Muay Thai world champion, two-time Thailand national champion, and two-time Fighter of the Year. He is also a five-division world champion in the sport. Nong-O is known for the incredible speed, power and precision behind all his strikes. After a successful ONE Super Series debut earlier this year, Nong-O is set to make his return to the ONE Championship ring opposite Mehdi Zatout.

ISKA and WBC World Champion Mehdi Zatout’s passion for Muay Thai was first ignited when he was 10 years old. Over the course of a highly-successful career spanning more than 20 years, the French striker would go on to travel to Thailand more than 50 times to train and compete, amassing over 100 competitive bouts under kickboxing and Muay Thai rules. After winning two national titles in France, a European championship, and two World Titles, the man they call “Diamond Heart” now finds himself among the world’s best strikers in ONE Super Series. Zatout is set to face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in a Muay Thai bout.

Alain “The Panther” Ngalani, a Cameroon-born martial artist who trains out of Impakt MMA in his home of Hong Kong, has a terrifying combination of power and speed, and is always looking to end matches early. Owning a kickboxing record of 25-8-1 (2 NC), which includes 23 knockouts, Ngalani is a four-time Muay Thai and kickboxing heavyweight world champion. After regularly competing in mixed martial arts, the 43-year-old made his ONE Super Series kickboxing in his last bout against Tarik Khbabez. Ngalani seeks victory once again, this time against Andre Meunier.

Four-time Kickboxing World Champion Andre “The Giant” Meunier grew up in a rough neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia, and originally trained in martial arts to learn self-discipline. A proven knockout artist, Meunier trains out of the Ultimate Kickboxing gym under James Roesler, and also regularly travels to Thailand to sharpen his skills with former WMTA Light Heavyweight Champion Nick Kara. Having competed all over Australia and Asia, Meunier has faced some of the striking arena’s biggest names, and has never backed down from a challenge. That warrior spirit will serve him well in ONE Super Series, as he goes up against Alain Ngalani in his next contest.

Leandro “Brodinho” Issa is a 35-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion black belt from Sao Paulo, Brazil, who trains and competes out of the world-renowned Evolve Fight Team in Singapore. With a professional mixed martial arts 16-6-0, including 10 wins by submission and two by knockout, Issa has proven to be an exciting competitor with a penchant for spectacular victories. A pioneer of ONE Championship’s bantamweight division, Issa will take on top Tajikistani talent Muin Gafurov in his next assignment.

22-year-old bantamweight competitor Muin “Tajik” Gafurov features a relentless and aggressive style with solid all-around mixed martial arts skills. He owns a stellar 14-2-0 professional mixed martial arts clip and is known as one of the top talents to come out of Tajikistan. Gafurov utilizes a frenetic fighting pace that opponents find difficult to match, featuring high-level grappling techniques and powerful striking. A force to be reckoned with in his weight class, Gafurov is riding a four-bout win streak, and will make his highly-anticipated return to ONE Championship by taking on top contender Leandro Issa.

35-year-old Andy “The Destroyer” Souwer is a Dutch kickboxer from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. He is the former K1 World Max Champion and is a well-respected kickboxer in the world of striking martial arts. With a professional kickboxing record of 160-20-1, Souwer is known as an accomplished veteran of the sport. Now ready to take his talents to the bright lights of ONE Championship, Souwer is set to make his ONE Super Series debut against Anthony Njokuani.

38-year-old Anthony “The Assassin” Njokuani is a Nigerian kickboxer and Muay Thai practitioner who hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Representing One Kick’s Gym, Njokuani is a former State Muay Thai Champion, and one of the most well-regarded veterans in the sport of kickboxing. With a professional kickboxing record of 25-1-0, Njokuani is scheduled to make his ONE Super Series debut against Andy Souwer in a much-awaited three-round kickboxing bout.

One of the most highly-regarded Muay Thai practitioners actively competing in the sport, Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai of Bangkok, Thailand is a two-division Lumpinee Stadium Champion and WMC Champion. With a Muay Thai record of 156-33-2, the 24-year-old has already garnered many accolades despite his relatively young age. Featuring wins over some of the biggest names in the discipline, including the legendary Saenchai PKSaenchaimuaythaigym, Petchmorrakot will return to action against Alaverdi Ramazanov.

23-year-old Alaverdi “Dagger” Ramazanov is a Russian martial artist and Muay Thai practitioner who lives and trains out of Pattaya, Thailand. Representing the prestigious Venum Training Camp, he is a three-time IFMA Champion with a stellar professional record of 57-3-0. At a young age, Ramazanov has already accomplished much early in his career and is now ready to showcase his skills on the biggest global stage of competition in ONE Championship. Ramazanov makes his debut against Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest.

32-year-old Hayato Suzuki of Ibaraki Prefecture in Japan, is a veteran mixed martial artist with an impressive professional record of 18-1-2. Spending the majority of his career competing in his native Japan, Suzuki is known as a highly-skilled competitor with the ability to finish his foes with heavy knockout power and technical grappling skills. Out of 18 wins, Suzuki has finished 13 of his opponents impressively, including eight by submission and five by knockout. A former Grachan Flyweight Champion, Suzuki will now face the surging Rene Catalan in his next contest.

Multiple-time Wushu World Champion Rene Catalan of the Philippines is one of the most decorated wushu artists ever to make the transition to mixed martial arts. Having won both the Wushu World Championship and Wushu World Cup two times each, Catalan is undoubtedly one of the very best in the world to have taken up the discipline. He has also won gold medals for wushu at the Asian Games, SEA Games, and Asian Championships. Catalan inevitably joined ONE Championship in 2013, gaining valuable experience by taking on some top strawweight talents. The veteran is currently riding an impressive five-bout win streak, two of which have ended in exciting finishes. Catalan continues his rise through the ranks by taking on the dangerous Hayato Suzuki next.

31-year-old Sagetdao “Deadly Star” Petpayathai is a Muay Thai specialist and a four-time Lumpinee Stadium champion who has won every major title in Muay Thai. Voted by Thai media as one of the greatest Muay Thai practitioners in history, Sagetdao is known for his highly technical knowledge in all of Muay Thai’s varied techniques. Concluding his Muay Thai career with a record of 162-62-1, Sagetdao transitioned to mixed martial arts in 2017, acing his first three bouts with flying colors. In his next outing, Sagetdao will be taking on Fabio Pinca.

34-year-old Fabio Pinca is a highly-decorated French-Italian Muay Thai kickboxer known for his technical and precise offensive style. He is a martial artist who hails from Lyon, France and is a two-time WBC World Muay Thai Champion, French Muay Thai champion, WPKC European Kickboxing Champion, and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion. With a professional Muay Thai record of 99-24-4, Pinca will now try his hand at mixed martial arts, when he makes his professional debut against Sagetdao Petpayathai.

Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige is a 29-year-old female atomweight from Thailand who trains out of Tiger Muay Thai and Bangkok Fight Lab. She is of mixed Japanese and Thai heritage, beginning her martial arts training at age nine with aikido and taekwondo. Heavily influenced by her late father who trained in judo, Ishige went on to hone her skills as a martial artist. All of Ishige’s victories have ended via impressive finish, showcasing her high-level grappling skills. Ishige is today considered one of Thailand’s martial arts pioneers. She returns to action against Bozhena Antoniyar.

23-year-old Bozhena Antoniyar of Yangon, Myanmar is a mixed martial arts atomweight prospect and boxer. A two-time Myanmar National Boxing Champion with fast and powerful hands, Antoniyar represents Transcend Gym in Yangon and will look to make waves in ONE Championship when she returns to action on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition. After a successful promotional debut, defeating Shwe Sin via first-round technical knockout in her previous outing, Antoniyar will now face Thai star Rika Ishige in her next contest.

20-year-old Muay Thai prodigy Petchdam Gaiyanghadao is a fast rising Muay Thai star from Bangkok, Thailand. Representing the prestigious Petchyindee Academy, Petchdam is a WBC Muay Thai World Champion with a stellar professional record of 91-13-7. Now ready to make his ONE Super Series debut, Petchdam will climb into the ONE Championship ring to face Kenny Tse.

23-year-old Kenny “The Pitbull” Tse is a Chinese kickboxer and Muay Thai practitioner who trains out of Melbourne, Australia. Known for his aggressive and fluid striking style, Tse owns a professional Muay Thai record of 39-5-0 and represents Team Ultimate Australia. A K1 Commonwealth Champion, Tse will now take his talents to ONE Super Series when he faces Petchdam Gaiyanghadao in a three-round Muay Thai contest.

Rin Saroth is a martial artist from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. He is a KWC 3 Featherweight Tournament Finalist with a Kun Khmer record of 110-22-0. He made his ONE Championship debut in December 2015 at ONE: KINGDOM OF KHMER, winning by first-round armbar submission over Mission Ali. Since then, the 25-year-old has improved his skills and gained valuable experience. Saroth is now set to face off against Fu Chang Xin in his next outing.

Fu Chang Xin began training to compete in mixed martial arts in 2011, and took the plunge by making his professional debut just three years later. He has since experienced great success, winning the majority of his bouts via stoppage, even claiming the CKF Championship along the way. In his most recent bout, Fu made a successful ONE Championship debut when he stopped Rustem Ensebayev via first-round technical knockout. He brings his impressive win streak into his next contest, which will come against Rin Saroth.

16-year-old Riri Nasukawa of Chiba, Japan is a highly-regarded Japanese female kickboxing prospect. After an extensive amateur career which saw her go 30-3-0 before making a successful professional debut in her last bout, Nasukawa now finds herself on the big stage in ONE Championship. A two-division Big Bang Champion, Nasukawa is set to make her ONE Super Series debut opposite Rudzma Abubakr.

18-year-old Rudzma “El Chavacana” Abubakr of Zamboanga City, Philippines is a well-touted Filipino female kickboxer and Muay Thai practitioner. As an amateur in Muay Thai with a record of 15-4-0, Abubakr is an East Asian Muay Thai Gold Medalist. Now ready to make her ONE Super Series debut, Abubakr will take on Riri Nasukawa in a three-round ONE Super Series kickboxing contest.

Indonesia’s Dodi “The Maung” Mardian is a silat practitioner and an Indonesian combat sports veteran. Also skilled in the arts of Muay Thai and sanda, Mardian made his cage debut in 2016 after deciding to showcase his talent on the biggest stage of competition. The 34-year-old is looking to make a name for himself as he seeks to put his skills to the test in the world’s toughest proving ground for martial arts. In his next contest, Mardian will take on Ramon Gonzales

31-year-old Ramon “The Bicolano” Gonzales is a mixed martial artist from the Philippines, representing Burn Soriano’s Hitman MMA. He has proven his karate mastery in competitions all over the world, and is a two-time Philippine National Kyokushin Karate Champion. Gonzales determined to fully showcase his potential in ONE Championship as he makes his fourth appearance in the promotion against Dodi Mardian.

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES

Saturday, 6 October

Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Event

WBC Super Flyweight World Championship

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Iran Diaz

Co-Main Event

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship

Kai Ting Chuang vs Stamp Fairtex

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: 52.2kg

Shinya Aoki vs Ev Ting

Mixed Martial Arts: 77.1kg

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs Mehdi Zatout

ONE Super Series Muay Thai: 65.8kg

Alain Ngalani vs Andre Meunier

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: 120.1kg

Leandro Issa vs Muin Gafurov

Mixed Martial Arts: 65.8kg

Andy Souwer vs Anthony Njokuani

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: 77.1kg

Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai vs Alaverdi Ramazanov

ONE Super Series Muay Thai: 65.8kg

Hayato Suzuki vs Rene Catalan

Mixed Martial Arts: 56.7kg

Sagetdao Petpayathai vs Fabio Pinca

Mixed Martial Arts: 70.3kg

Rika Ishige vs Bozhena Antoniyar

Mixed Martial Arts: 52.2kg

Petchdam Gaiyanghadao vs Kenny Tse

ONE Super Series Muay Thai: 61.2kg

Rin Saroth vs Fu Chang Xin

Mixed Martial Arts: 65.8kg

Riri Nasukawa vs Rudzma Abubakr

ONE Super Series Kickboxing: 47.6kg

Dodi Mardian vs Ramon Gonzales

Mixed Martial Arts: 61.2kg

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE Championship is the home of martial arts and is the world’s largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. The world’s most exciting martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world’s best martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 1.7 billion potential viewers across 138 countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Bandsports, Startimes, Premier Sports, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, OSN, and more.

Media Contact:

Loren Mack, ONE Championship

(e): L.mack@onefc.com

(m): +65 9771 5617

@LorenONEFC

Comments