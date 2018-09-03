Relax Gaming goes live with Hero Gaming

PRESS RELEASES

Provider to make full offering available to industry leading operator

Malta, 3 September 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform provider, has expanded its presence, agreeing a deal that will see both Relax Gaming’s proprietary games and partner content rolled out with online casino operator, Hero Gaming.

The partnership will grant Hero Gaming full access to Relax Gaming’s growing suite of premium studio games, including its proprietary BlackJack, Roulette and forthcoming slot content. In addition, Hero Gaming gains access to acclaimed products from its expanding range of newly launched Silver Bullet partners and providers utilising Relax Gaming’s significant distribution via its Powered By commercial model.

Hero Gaming currently operates a number of innovative online casinos, including Betser and Casino Heroes.

Daniel Eskola, CEO of Relax Gaming, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership with Hero Gaming, and look forward to a long and constructive relationship with them.

“We are sure it will be a winning collaboration that will enable us to continue delivering on our vision of global expansion.”

Tomas Backman, CEO at Hero Gaming, said: “Relax Gaming’s content will allow us to bring a first-class and innovative online casino experience to our players, and we are delighted to have secured this agreement.

“We commit ourselves to bringing disruptive innovations to the online casino market, and Relax Gaming’s cutting-edge approach to content is a perfect fit.”

