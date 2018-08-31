BetYetu launches affiliate programme with Income Access

PRESS RELEASES

Online sportsbook and casino brand launches affiliate programme to expand presence across East and West Africa

Montreal, QC. 31st August 2018 – BetYetu, a leading gaming brand that serves regulated markets in East and West Africa, has announced the launch of its BetYetu Partners affiliate programme with Income Access, Paysafe Group’s marketing technology and services provider. BetYetu will use Income Access’ industry-leading affiliate software platform to optimise programme growth and acquisitions.

BetYetu (or its partner brands) hold multiple licenses in accordance with regional requirements across Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Mozambique and Tanzania.

The BetYetu Partners affiliate programme will be powered by the affiliate platform of Income Access, winner of the eGR North America Award for ‘Acquisition & Retention Partner’ for four years running. Through the platform, the BetYetu team will have access to a full suite of robust reporting, which they can leverage to help advise affiliates on marketing strategies to optimise both acquisition and retention.

As a partnering brand of Oxygen8 Group, a recognised leader in global technology that specialises in multi-channel solutions and African mobile money solutions, BetYetu is leveraging an ongoing continent-wide transition from traditional forms of marketing to online media. Through this strategy, the brand aims to build and sustain a leadership role in East and West Africa’s affiliate marketing industry.

BetYetu Partners will promote the flagship BetYetu brand, which currently offers sports betting and online casino in Kenya. BetYetu Uganda, Ghana and Mozambique will focus solely on sports betting. Additionally, the programme will promote the Tanzania-based Mkekabet sportsbook, which is another partner of Oxygen8 Group and licensed by the Gaming Board of Tanzania.

Through a continued focus on growth, more brands, products and regions are expected to be added.

Shane Leahy, CEO at BetYetu Group, said: “I am delighted with the launch of BetYetu Partners, which is part of our long-term strategic development and forms part of our overall digital strategy for growth. As part of our strategy we are committed to forging long-lasting partnerships with top affiliates operating across the African continent. We have also hand-picked a team comprising of the strongest local and international talent who will be supported and backed up by industry veterans, creating our very own Dream Team!”

Tara Wilson, General Manager at Income Access, said: “BetYetu is in a unique position, given their strong product offerings and presence across a range of regulated markets. We’re excited to have our affiliate platform fill a complementary role as it is a tremendous asset to any brand developing a strategy focused on expanding market presence and enhancing acquisition strategy.”

About Betyetu Group & Oxygen8 Group

Oxygen8 Group is a global technology provider of multi-channel solutions with offices in 11 countries, operations in over 32 countries and a turnover in excess of £100million. Working in partnership with its clients, Oxygen8 enables businesses to drive new revenue streams, improve customer communication, build brand awareness and increase customer loyalty.

Headquartered in Birmingham UK, Oxygen8 also has offices in Ireland, Australia, USA, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Caribbean and Singapore. Clients include mobile networks, newspaper groups, radio and television stations, major high street retailers and banks. As a global business, Oxygen8 has the infrastructure, technical skills and depth of resource to take new products to market quickly and easily, whilst still giving clients the benefit of ‘on-the-ground’ local knowledge and support.

The Oxygen8 management team draws on many years of experience and expertise, having been at the forefront of the mobile marketing industry since its inception. Oxygen8 is fully compliant with the latest industry regulations and standards, providing customers with complete confidence that the company is leading the way in best practice for the industry.

About Income Access

Founded in 2002, Income Access is a technology company, affiliate network and digital marketing agency servicing the global gaming market, including regulated iGaming, social gaming, land-based casinos and online financial trading (forex, binary options). Through its award-winning marketing software and a partnership-centric approach, Income Access delivers comprehensive data and strategic insight on marketing campaigns across all digital and offline channels.

In September 2016, Income Access was acquired by Paysafe Group, the company behind the digital wallet brands NETELLER and Skrill. Income Access is partnered with over 300 gaming brands worldwide. These include: Betfred, Bet Victor, BGO Group, Caesars Interactive, Coral, Gala Interactive, IGT’s Lottomatica, Jackpotjoy, Pinnacle, PMU, Sportingbet, Stan James, and TwinSpires.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations. Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.

