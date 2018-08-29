PRESS RELEASES

Budapest – 29 August 2018 – Not a day goes by without a report coming from the U.S. market that a new partnership has been signed or a new operator goes live. Even if we see this a lot, we need to ask if this is just an opportunity for the large brands of more European companies can benefit from it.

As announced earlier this year, the “IMGL MasterClass™ – US Market – Gold Rush or Opposite for European Operations” panel discussion, will focus on showing the path for European operators and service providers towards potentially benefiting from the opening of the U.S. gambling market.

Andrew Cochrane (CCO at SBTech) is going to join the already announced experts of the panel discussion Morten Ronde (Danish Online Gambling Association), Jaka Repansek (RePublis d.o.o.), Quirino Mancini (Tonucci & Partners) and Jeremy Kleiman (New Jersey law firm of Saiber LLC).

The panel discussion is awaited by the registered delegates as it will be moderated by Dr. Joerg Hofmann (MELCHERS Law). A highly recognized expert in the field, Dr. Hofmann has been consistently ranked as a “Leading Individual” in Gaming & Gambling by Chambers Global since 2011 and is the only German Lawyer listed among “Germany’s Best Lawyers” in the category “Gaming Law” by Handelsblatt and BestLawyers in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, Dr. Hofmann received the award “Gaming Law – Lawyer of the Year in Germany – 2015” from Global Law Experts. He has also repeatedly been listed in Who’sWhoLegal for sport and entertainment in Germany.

You can view the full agenda of CEEGC 2018 on the following link.

The subtitle of the 2018 edition of the Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference (CEEGC) is “The age of Machine Intelligence and how regulators must keep up with technology” and the program features panel discussions about Eastern and Central European market updates, Responsible Gambling, AML, KYC, Match fixing and Innovation.

About Andrew Cochrane

Picture 1 Andrew Cochrane has nearly two decades’ experience in the retail gaming, igaming and sports betting sectors, proven expertise in managing top-tier omnichannel operators in regulated markets, and a track record of dealing with key customers across a number of industries. He is currently leading SBTech’s ongoing international expansion, spearheading the group’s entry into the US market.

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions to igaming operators in regulated markets around the world.

You can browse the full agenda and already confirmed speaker list on the following link.

About the organizer, European Gaming Media and Events (formerly EEGMedia/EEGEvents)

European Gaming Media and Events is a leading media and boutique event organizer company in the European Union which produces the prominent conferences in the region such as CEEGC (Central and Eastern European Gaming Conference), Prague Gaming Summit, Mare Balticum Gaming Summit, EGC (European Gaming Congress) and VIGE (Vienna International Gaming Expo).

The live events/conference division is in charge of organizing boutique style executive gaming events that focus on bringing inside information from the top gaming experts in the European Union and beyond. Their first event was held in Budapest on the 19th of September 2016. Since then the team have implemented more destinations into their event portfolio.

In short, they cover most areas of Europe with international events that serve the local and global industry, optimize networking opportunities and bring the hottest topics into scope.

The event destinations in 2019 will include a further expansion for the company in their quest to enter the Western European region and bring their expertise to produce local gaming events.

For more details about the calendar, agendas and locations, visit the Live Events/Conferences section on europeangaming.eu

