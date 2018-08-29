Adda52 to hold Deltin Poker Tournament in Sikkim in September

POKER

India’ most popular online poker portal, Adda52, will host the first edition of its Deltin Poker Tournament (DPT) in Sikkim in September. The tournament, dubbed “DPT Xpress,” will be held at the Deltin Denzong Casino in Gangtok and will offer a variety of low-stakes games.

The series of tournaments is scheduled for September 27-30 and offers events with buy-ins ranging from 5,000-15,000 rupees ($71-$213). A 5,000 rupee buy-in tournament will be held on day 1, followed by a 10,000 rupee buy-in event on day two and the 15,000-rupee buy-in Main Event will be held on September 29. On September 30, a players choice event will wrap up the series.

According to Manish Adnani, Business Head (Poker) for Adda52’s parent company, Delta Corp., “DPT has evolved as a product over the past 28 months since its inception in early 2016. Back then, we just had one series the Deltin Poker Tournament which attracted regulars, pros and all kinds of recreational players. As the fabric and the space has evolved we felt the need to have a Super High Roller series which took shape in the form of DPT Colossus in April this year clearly dissecting the High rollers from the rest of the pack.

“Having said this, there are players who do play cash games at least 3-4 times a week in A, B and C cities but never make it out of the closet to a DPT event as they generally don’t land up playing live tournaments primarily due to high buy-ins and the standard of the game with the pros and regulars participating in these player fields.

“DPT Xpress is specially designed to get these players out of their closets giving them a taste of tournament experience with spectacular destination like Sikkim with exciting cash games. We hope that the players enjoy this experience in Sikkim as it will be a lot of fun all around. We will be live streaming the Bounty and Main Event Final table and hope to give everyone a great experience. Going into 2019 we will have three distinct properties DPT, DPT-Colossus & DPT Xpress catering to the poker playing community in India.”

