SPORTS

The first club in the world to be sponsored by Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ayre United, continue to upset the odds after hammering Dunfermline on the weekend.

Ayr United remain on top of the Scottish Championship after thumping Dunfermline 4-1 at Somerset Park on Saturday. It was all over by the time the caterers handed out half-time cups of Bovril, with Ayr securing a 3-0 lead.

Alan Forrest opened the scoring with his head in the fifth minute and turned one into two with a close-range finish eight minutes before half-time. Lawrence Shankland made it three when he scored from eight yards two minutes later, his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

Dunfermline pulled one back ten minutes into the second half thanks to a daisy cutter from Jackson Longridge, but Michael Moffat ended any hopes of a revival with an 81st-minute tap-in.

Banging goals in for fun is part of the recipe for a title-winning team, but so is keeping clean sheets. The goal Ayr conceded against Dunfermline was only the second in the first nine competitive matches of the season and the first in the league.

And the boss thinks there is much more in the tank.

“We’ve played miles better than that. We didn’t think the pitch needed watered today and it did. It was really sticky.” McCall told reporters after the win.

Ayr is playing in the Championship for the first time since formation in 2013 after winning the Scottish League One by a single point the last term.

Ayr by Name Ayre by Nature

Ayr United became a global phenomenon back in April when the Scottish footballing powerhouse and CoinGeek.com cut a sponsorship deal that saw The Honest Men become the first football side to have a cryptocurrency emblazoned on the front.

The cryptocurrency in question is Bitcoin Cash (BCH), the only true bitcoin and the world’s only functional cryptocurrency, and CoinGeek paid for the deal using BCH, another world first.

Speaking about the deal at the time, Graeme Miller, Commercial manager stated: “I am relatively new to the world of Bitcoin Cash but there is a huge community out there, and I am hoping they get behind us as we start a very important season back in the Championship. All commercial ventures have to embrace new technologies, and we are proud to be the first in football to offer supporters around the world BCH as a payment option.”

Since brokering the deal, Ayr United have gone a step further, adding BCH as a payment option in the club’s online shop, so you can buy your Ayr United shirt using the cryptocurrency (the naked models are not for sale).

Last year’s Championship victory was Ayr’s first title in twenty years, and if they repeat that feat, they will take their place in the Premier League for the first time since 1977-78.

Scottish Championship Odds

Ross County – 9/4

Dundee United – 11/4

Partick – 9/2

Inverness – 8/1

Dunfermline – 12/1

Morton – 14/1

Ayr – 18/1

Comments