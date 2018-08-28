Matti spins and wins big with Genesis Casino!

PRESS RELEASES

When a player drops two huge wins on their first deposit at Genesis Casino, it’s time to break out the bubbly and bunting!

The brand-new explorer Matti started his big win blast with a €5427 win in the ethereal Avalon slot game, which was then shortly followed by the eye-popping €35,000 jungle-themed win he scored when spinning on Jungle Books – all from a €20 deposit!

We caught up with Matti to get the lowdown on his sky-rocketing session at Genesis Casino and to find out if his feet have touched the ground yet!

“I was at home when I won. I spoke to some of my friends to tell them that I won. In the beginning they didn’t believe me but later on, they did. They didn’t believe that I would ever get the money out though!”

So how did he feel after receiving his spoils? And did he think he’d ever land a win of such magnitude?

“I felt really good about the win. Plus, I have time off work at the moment. I can enjoy the holiday even more and I might also go abroad with the winnings. I really didn’t feel like I was going to win this big”

One final thought then, Matti. What is your favourite slot game? “My favourite game is the one where I won – I can’t remember the game name though!”

Matti had amazing wins on Avalon from Microgaming and Jungle Books from Yggdrasil.

Avalon is a 5 reel, 20 payline slot where you can spin to see the legend of King Arthur come to life with free spins, multipliers and wilds – watch for lady luck! Alternatively enjoy an adventure in the jungle with 45 different combinations of bonus features in the Jungle Books slot.

It doesn’t matter how or what you choose to spin, there’s always a solid chance you’re going to blast off into astronomical wins with Genesis Casino!

Comments