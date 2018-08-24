Pragmatic Play signs with casino Portugal

PRESS RELEASES

Provider’s games go live in Portugal for the first time

24 August 2018: Pragmatic Play, one of the leading software providers for video slots and live casino, will enter the Portuguese market in an agreement with Casino Portugal.

This latest agreement will see the provider’s content, including Leprechaun Song, Jade Butterfly and Madame Destiny,rolled out with the leading operator.

Melissa Summerfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this deal with Casino Portugal, one of the market’s most respected operators.

“This represents the first time video slots fans will have access to our products in the Portuguese market, and we are looking forward to making the most of the opportunities this agreement presents.”

Dr Antonio Laranjo, Co-CEO of Casino Portugal, said: “It is very exciting for us to be hosting Pragmatic Play’s industry-leading content, and for Casino Portugal to be Pragmatic Play’s first Portuguese partner.

“This is another positive move for us as we expand our offering, and progress further with our goal of giving our players access to some of the most innovative and appealing games around.”

The deal comes swiftly on the back of Pragmatic Play expanding further into regulated markets in Europe with the announcement of a deal with Kindred in Italy.

Pragmatic Play recently entered into the live casino vertical through its acquisition of Extreme Live Gaming, an agreement enhancing a product portfolio that now includes video slots, scratchcards and bingo.

