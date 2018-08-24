Pala Interactive targets New Jersey customer acquisitions with Betgenius deal

PRESS RELEASES

(London, UK – 24 August, 2018) Pala Interactive, one of the leading online casino brands in the regulated New Jersey iGaming market, has selected Betgenius to boost its customer acquisition strategy.

The deal will see Pala Interactive benefit from Betgenius’ seasoned expertise in delivering personalised digital campaigns in the online gaming space, as well as its performance-focused approach to programmatic media buying.

Betgenius, voted Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year at the 2018 EGR Awards, runs a specialist digital marketing agency that helps over 150 regulated sportsbook, lottery and casino operators economically acquire, engage and retain customers.

Jeremy Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at Pala Interactive, said: “We are excited to partner with Betgenius to enhance our customer acquisition efforts. Betgenius delivers a unique blend of digital marketing expertise along with a keen understanding of the online gaming market.

“We are confident that combination from Betgenius coupled with Pala Interactive’s delivery of an outstanding player experience will make our performance-based programmatic campaigns successful.”

Josh Linforth, Business Development Director – Digital Marketing at Betgenius, said: “Pala Interactive is a forward-thinking operator which understands the power of effective digital marketing. I’m confident that our strong inventory, unique creative capabilities, and lower-funnel acquisition tactics will help them scale their online presence and drive revenues in New Jersey.”

About Betgenius

Founded in 2000, Betgenius is the leading provider of sophisticated data-driven software to regulated sportsbook operators.

Our multi-award-winning technology is built to help our partners maximise their performance through a turnkey platform, outsourced trading and digital marketing solutions.

Betgenius’ bespoke solutions empower operators to take total control of their brand and trading strategy in order to create a unique proposition, drive operational efficiency and boost profits.

As part of Genius Sports Group, the global leader in sports data, technology and integrity, Betgenius prides itself on being the most trusted partner to the global sports betting sector.

About Pala Interactive

Pala Interactive, LLC in an online social and real money gaming software development company that was founded in 2013 in anticipation of burgeoning social and real money gaming opportunity in the United States.

Focused on delivering an excellent player experience to B2B consumers through our proprietary platform, Pala Interactive plans to be a material market participant in both the U.S. online social gaming and regulated real money online gaming markets. For more information about the Company, visit www.PalaInteractive.com.

Comments