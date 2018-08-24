European Lotteries Association joins Betting on Sports Week in September

PRESS RELEASES

The European Lotteries Association will host a meeting for members of its Sport Working Group at next month’s Betting on Sports Week in London (18-21 September), while several of its headline members have been lined up to speak at the event.

European Lotteries is the umbrella organisation of national lotteries operating games of chance for the public benefit, which brings together both state-owned and private operators, both profit and non-profit, who operate on behalf of the state.

Each of the Sport Working Group’s 18 members will be invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday morning 19 September, to discuss topics including sports integrity and sports policy, as well as the planning and content for upcoming European Lotteries events.

This team of 18 includes confirmed #boscon2018 speakers – Jari Vähänen, SVP of Veikkaus, Ludovico Calvi, Board Director of Lottomatica Betting, and Jens Nielsen, Head of Sports Betting at Danske Spil, as well as representatives of Norsk Tipping, SAZKA, Global Lottery Monitoring System, LOTTO Bayern, Szerencsejáték Zrt., Française des Jeux, Österreichische Lotterien, Staatliche Toto-Lotto, Svenska Spel, OPAP, Sisal, Loterie Nationale Belgium and Hrvatska Lutrija.

Vähänen will be helping to provide a snapshot of horseracing around the world, as part of the Betting on Racing track on Thursday 20 September, while Nielsen will be assessing the betting shop of the future on the Betting on Retail track, held on the same day.

Ludovico Calvi of Lottomatica, and also the President of the Global Lottery Monitoring System, will take part in the main integrity panel discussing the future outlook of the US market with PASPA down.

Nielsen commented: “Once again, we are delighted that SBC has embraced the importance of our Sport Working Group by facilitating a meeting at Betting on Sports.

“The rapidly evolving nature of the lottery sector dictates that we need these regular meetups, not just to discuss new points of difference, but also to address the opportunities that changes in consumer behaviour presents.”

Betting on Sports Week will present no fewer than 250 thought leaders, innovators and decision makers from the sports betting, esports, casino, affiliates, media and sports sectors.

