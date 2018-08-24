LeoVegas launches BankID registration platform for Swedish users

BUSINESS

Mobile gaming giant LeoVegas has announced a significant step forward for its users in Sweden. The company is now tied to the country’s BankID e-identification system, allowing users to register and log in quicker than before. Anything that can be done to allow gamblers to spend less time entering and more time playing is always welcome.

According to a press release from the company, LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman explained, “With BankID we are now offering the best product on the market in Sweden. For new and existing customers we provide a very smooth and simple log-in and registration experience while giving them access to the market’s broadest offering of casino games and sports betting. We also know that fast payments are very important, which is why our customers can see their account balances within minutes of a withdrawal. We are consolidating our position as the leading GameTech company, and I look forward to finding additional markets in which we can launch similar, local e-identification systems.”

The BankID system was created to allow banks, authorities, companies and organizations to verify and sign agreements with individuals over the Internet. It is an electronic form of identification, similar to a driver’s license, passport or other physical form of ID. Any Swedish citizen or permanent resident with a personal identity number can apply for a BankID through his or her bank.

LeoVegas was founded in Sweden in 2011. It is a mobile gaming state-of-the-art company and offers a variety of services, including an online casino, a live casino and sports betting action across several international markets. It was valued last year at more than $1 billion and is traded on the NASDAQ First North Premier list of the Stockholm Stock Exchange under the symbol LEO SDB and services various markets across Europe and the UK.

Just a few days ago, news surfaced that LeoVegas and SBTech had entered into a sports gambling partnership of sorts. The company’s Rocket X platform will be used for a number of SBTech’s UK-facing sites.

Rocket X CEO Mark Good said of the agreement, “The strength of SBTech’s in-play coverage, its technological and regulatory expertise, proven track record of powering high-growth operators in the UK and wide range of responsible gambling controls were at the heart of our decision to sign this agreement. With the power of one of the industry’s top sportsbooks behind us, I’m confident of achieving significant share in the uniquely competitive UK market.”

