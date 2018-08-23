Fast-growing Wazdan relaxes with Relax Gaming launch

PRESS RELEASES

August 23, 2018, Malta – August may be a quiet month for many companies, however, that hasn’t stopped award-winning gambling software and content supplier Wazdan from launching with Relax Gaming.

Relax Gaming is an award-winning multi-vertical gaming provider with offices in Malta and Estonia. Its omni-channel open gaming platform can distribute high volumes of leading industry games, including its forthcoming proprietary titles to all operators. Relax Gaming also operates its own poker client, in partnership with Kindred, with whom it also runs a bingo network, both featuring straightforward gameplay and vibrant graphics, primed for mobile use.

Wazdan uses HTML5 technology which allows it to create high-quality games with impressive animations covering complex themes that run seamlessly on mobile, tablets and desktops. The major casino games producer has continued with their ambitious release programme in 2018 that will see Mayan Ritual™ launched later this month, followed by Slot Jam and Black Hawk Deluxe next month.

Wazdan’s games are powered by their innovative suite of added-value tools which provide operators with the ability to activate multiple features designed to enhance customer experience and engagement, improve retention, encourage extended play and produce higher yield. All new and upgraded Wazdan slots contain the innovative technology that the industry is embracing, Unique Wazdan Features: the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Unique Gamble Mode, Double Screen Mode and Energy Saving Mode. Features that keep on delivering for players and casinos.

Simon Hammon, CPO at Relax Gaming said, “Wazdan has a reputation for producing games that are popular with players and profitable for operators. Their portfolio of slots would bolster any casino brand. I’m very pleased we can now add them to our offering.”

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla, said: “Relax Gaming is a platform that allows Wazdan to reach various Tier 1 operators. This launch is yet another proof of the strength of our slots offering and the team’s capacity to develop and deliver the latest in gaming technology. We are now experiencing tremendous growth as a company on the back of producing some of the most innovative slots and technology around. We’re delighted to be a part of this.”

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

