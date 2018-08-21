Montenegro in the focus at the inaugural European Gaming Congress (EGC) with Tatjana Scepanovic (Montenegro Bet)

PRESS RELEASES

Ljubljana – 21 August 2018 – Montenegro features several amazing casinos. Best ones are on the Montenegrin Coast. When it comes to online gambling, well it’s a different animal.

Online gaming has been legal in Montenegro since October, 2011, and the Games of Chance Administration, the main gaming authority, started issuing online gaming licences in January, 2012.

To attract more investors, the Government of Montenegro made the procedure simple with minimum capital requirements imposed. Operators who get an online gaming licence in Montenegro can offer all forms of entertainment including slots, sports betting, Poker and other card games, live casino as well as other web-based games of chance. The only form of entertainment that is excluded is lottery.

A licensing package costs are between €25,000 for the first year while the renewal of the licence costs €15,000. An income tax rate is 9%.

There are certain advantages of getting an online gaming licence in Montenegro and one of them is that is allows operators to cater to the international market. However, when it comes to players’ interests, some of these advantages can be perceived as disadvantages.

During the inaugural edition of European Gaming Congress, Ms Tatjana Scepanovic will share her insights and give her expert opinion about the gambling industry in Montenegro and its potential investment opportunities.

Tatjana will join Zoran Puhač (European Organization for Gaming Law -EOGL) in the “Highlighting the Balkans and Southeast Europe” panel discussion, a panel in which more speakers will be announced soon.

About Tatjana Scepanovic

Tatjana holds degrees of Bachelor of Economy and Specialist in Marketing Management. I have been involved in the field of the games of chance since 2001, and I have been serving as Secretary General of Montenegro Bet since 2012. In addition to my engagement as the Secretary General, I also perform tasks of accounting, tax consulting, financial forensics and other areas related to the successful and legal operation of the company in general. In addition to promoting socially responsible organising of the games of chance, as the Secretary General I actively participate in following the legal regulations as well as in the drafting of proposals that can result in the improvement of the business environment.

Montenegro Bet is a representative association of the biggest organisers of the games of chance in Montenegro. The Association is a full-fledged member of the EUROMAT and EOGL, and in addition to being a member of all relevant Montenegrin business associations, it is recognised as being the first organisation to apply the principles of socially responsible organising of the games of chance in Montenegro.

