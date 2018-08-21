BetVictor to take Yggdrasil games content

PRESS RELEASES

21st August, 2018 ­­– Yggdrasil has signed a deal to supply its best-performing casino slots content to leading online gaming brand BetVictor.

The global agreement covers multiple regulated markets and will see BetVictor add Yggdrasil’s award-winning portfolio of video slots.

The suite of industry-leading Yggdrasil slots comes complete with its proprietary range of in-game promotional tools, BOOST® which allows promotions to be run from within the game client. This offers maximum cross-sell opportunities and a superior player experience using in-game tournaments and leader boards, configurable cash races, and gamification features proven to boost retention and engagement.

Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist, said: “We’re delighted to partner with BetVictor, one of the biggest brand names in the betting and gaming sector.

“There is significant demand from leading operators for our innovative content that keeps getting better and better, and we’re really looking forward to working with BetVictor.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

