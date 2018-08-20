Relax Gaming launches its Silver Bullet

PRESS RELEASES

Pioneering partner solution made available to studios and operators

Malta, 20 August 2018 – Relax Gaming, the innovative casino games and platform supplier, has announced the launch of its new generation Silver Bullet partner program.

A new industry alternative for content delivery, the solution is an open casino platform created with agile, quality-driven and powerful online casino performance in mind.

Silver Bullet prides itself on working closely with partners as part of the extended Relax Gaming family and adds to its diverse and flexible business model. It has been designed to offer a hassle-free route to market that excels in terms of speed via a one-time integration and transparent commercial terms.

For operators, this serves to expand the industry-leading content available from Relax Gaming and its game studio partners, while studios can leverage Relax Gaming’s existing and comprehensive market penetration.

As a key part of Relax Gaming’s vision to simplify content delivery, Silver Bullet harnesses the team’s technical expertise and industry knowledge with unparalleled support to offer a state-of-the-art solution.

Simon Hammon, Relax Gaming CPO, said: “Our commitment to delivering a diverse range of content to our ever-growing operator network lies at the heart of our growth strategy, and we are delighted to take a big step forward in our ambitions with the launch of Silver Bullet Partner Program.

“Working closely with studio partners stands at the core of Relax Gaming’s casino proposition and we are proud to be able to take this to a new level. We look forward to bringing new partners to the market and working together to create a new gaming era.”

The announcement follows the continued growth of Relax Gaming’s global reach, having signed a multitude of deals over the past couple of months.

Media contacts:

Robin Hutchison, Square in the Air

E: robin@squareintheair.com

T: 00 44 203 586 8266

About Relax Gaming

Founded in 2010, Relax Gaming is an award-winning multi-vertical gaming provider with offices in Malta and Estonia. Its omni-channel open gaming platform, Silver Bullet, can distribute thousands of leading industry games, including its own proprietary titles to all operators. Relax also operates its own poker client, in partnership with Unibet, with whom it also runs a bingo network, both featuring straightforward gameplay and vibrant graphics, primed for mobile use. Relax Gaming is currently licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, The Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the Romanian regulator.

Comments