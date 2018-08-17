Luckbox partners with platform provider Omega Systems

PRESS RELEASES

Esports betting site Luckbox has agreed a deal with leading platform provider OMEGA Systems.

The agreement represents the latest major product development milestone for Luckbox as it prepares for launch.

Earlier this month, Luckbox announced it had been awarded a full gambling licence in the Isle of Man.

OMEGA Systems will provide the core of the Luckbox platform, handling player account management and integrating with the esportsbook engine, casino game providers and payments providers.

Luckbox co-founder CEO Lars Lien said: “We are delighted to make this partnership. Our team met with more than a dozen potential platform providers and OMEGA was the stand-out choice.

“As we have said from day one, player security and regulatory compliance – doing things right – are our core values at Luckbox and OMEGA’s strength in these aspects was a strong influence on the decision-making process.

“Their service offers gambling-grade technology which is fully compliant with the highest regulatory requirements – offering players the best and safest experience.”

Isle of Man-based Luckbox has strong focus on integrity, Luckbox, is aiming to comply with top-tier licences to help bring credibility and trustworthiness to the esports betting space.

The company has released its own cryptocurrency – LuckCash – to contributors who supported the project via a crowdsale.

Luckbox COO Quentin Martin said: “OMEGA offers a cutting-edge tech stack, is fully featured, is completely compliant with all the regulatory requirements, particularly the responsible gaming features which is very important to us due to our values. It is absolutely the right fit.

“We shopped around extensively for the right partner and OMEGA stood out head and shoulders above the rest.”

OMEGA Systems CEO Jim Godsell said: “Luckbox and OMEGA share a common vision on regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and being the best in their respective fields. Partnering with the team at Luckbox is a fantastic opportunity for OMEGA and we look forward to powering an esports leader from day one”

Software provider OMEGA provides clients with their own gaming and e-commerce platform, allowing total control of their data, operations, and player management utilizing any combination of over 130 integrated third-party gaming providers.

“Our focus is providing technology to outstanding organizations that use our solutions to power success in their chosen fields” said Godsell. “Luckbox is clearly the leader in esports and we are happy to provide them with a platform for success.”

About OMEGA

OMEGA Systems is an Enterprise Systems Software and Consulting company providing an independent management and e-commerce platform for Operators, Aggregators, Agency and Shop solutions. OMEGA provides custom Platform Development services for clients worldwide. Integrated with over 130 3rd party systems, OMEGA CORE provides clients control of their own platform, data and player management.

About Luckbox

Luckbox was founded by former PokerStars colleagues Lars Lien and Mike Stevens and was supported by cryptocurrency contributors via a crowdsale earlier this year.

Preparing for launch in 2019, it is being built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players unique and highly social platform to engage with their favourite games, including CSGO, Dota 2 and League of Legends.

Real Time Games Holding Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – now holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Gaming Supervision Commission.

