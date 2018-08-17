Comtrade welcomes 22nd generation of future IT professionals

PRESS RELEASES

Comtrade Group’s summer school program EDIT is a stepping stone to success for many young IT developers.

Ljubljana, Slovenia – Comtrade Gaming welcomed the 22nd generation of students to Comtrade Group’s summer IT school program, EDIT. Since 1996, EDIT (Education for Innovative Thinkers) inspires innovation and provide young software developers and future IT professionals with the opportunity to develop their skills through actual, hands-on work, enabling students to lead projects, experience the dynamics of teamwork and prepare them for future career in IT. Today, EDIT is the largest summer program for information technology in Southern and Eastern Europe.

This year participants had a task preparing a visual transparent presentation of casino operations happening in real time. They develop a visual map of the casino layout and implement a wide range of analyzed quantitative data so that the casino management would have an instant look at business operations. “The key thing was to demonstrate a clear graphical user-friendly interface, and figure out which big data to show while using agile methodologies of development since they were very limited by time,” explains Jan Grilanc, a mentor to a group of students in Maribor.

Up to now, around 30 % of summer IT school EDIT participants continued their career path with Comtrade. “Summer IT school EDIT is a rare and unique moment for students to experience actual work life,“ explains Aleš Gornjec, General Manager of Comtrade Gaming. “EDIT is an excellent starting point in career path of these talented candidates and a great opportunity for Comtrade Gaming, to recognize and coach them. We offer students to work on projects and topics based on current trends in information technology and an opportunity for a long-term relationship with Comtrade Gaming,“ explains.

EDIT summer school is organized region-wide in seven cities in Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland which attracts over 100 brightest and most talented students from technology high schools and universities.

Comtrade Gaming is a leading independent software supplier to the gaming industry, delivering open gaming platforms and professional services to both the online and land-based gaming sectors. Comtrade Gaming’s strengths are in the development of enterprise software solutions that are based on industry standards. The company’s product portfolio includes online gaming platforms, server-based gaming systems, live casinos, and solutions which enable regulators to monitor and control gaming activities.

