Wazdan pulls a rabbit from the hat with Rabbit Entertainment deal

Thursday, August 16; 2018, Malta – Maltese operator Rabbit Entertainment has partnered up with Wazdan to integrate the technology provider’s award-winning games into its online casino platform Lapalingo.com which spells yet another success for Wazdan.

Rabbit Entertainment provides white label solutions, an integrated games platform with online casino games like slots, table games, keno, video poker and live casino from a wide range of world-class producers, as well as advanced cash and user management solutions to monitor players and transactions.

Lapalingo.com was developed to create a valuable online casino that offers a wide variety of carefully selected games. Lapalingo provides a multitude of exciting games including Wazdan’s portfolio of over 110 HTML5 slots for desktop, tablets and mobile including 2018 releases: Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic of the Ring Deluxe, Magic Stars 3, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe, Hot Party Deluxe, Corrida Romance Deluxe, Football Mania Deluxe, Tetri Mania Deluxe, High­way to Hell Deluxe, Fruits Go Bananas™ and Spectrum.

Wazdan has been gaining significant traction in the industry this year. The company having opened a new European office in Malta with a big party in May, won the Hot Product Award at G2E Asia, was an award-winner at MiGEA, was nominated for the EGR awards and four CEEG Awards, released a slew of new games and signed with some of the biggest names in the industry including EveryMatrix, Videoslots, SlotMillions, Tipbet, Iforium, iSoftbet, Evenbets, Groove Gaming, Globalplay and now Rabbit Entertainment, amongst others.

Wazdan is the developer of the Unique Wazdan Features, that include the world’s first Volatility Levels™, Energy Saving Mode, Double Screen Mode and Unique Gamble Feature and are a central element to deliver Wazdan’s HTML5 slots that optimise casino revenue and player experience.

Sara Klimper, Head Of Operations at Rabbit Entertainment, said, “Wazdan is making a name for themselves in the igaming space and has delivered some extraordinary slots titles together with outstanding technology that’s attractive to operators and players. We are very pleased to bring their content to Lapalingo.com and we look forward to building a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Head of Sales at Wazdan Andrzej Hyla said: “It has been an action-packed year as Wazdan continues to build upon the significant progress we have already made. We are delighted to sign this agreement with Rabbit Entertainment, which was only made possible by the hard work of the most dedicated and talented team in igaming. Our focus remains on becoming the world’s leading slots game producer and to continue our growth trajectory off the back of these great deals with wonderful companies like Rabbit Entertainment.”

For further information visit www.wazdan.com or www.lapalingo.com

ABOUT WAZDAN:

Wazdan is a popular game producer, developing innovative casino games that deliver original, fun and truly omni-channel player experience. Offering an extensive game library of over 100 HTML5 slots, table games and video pokers, Wazdan is gaining popularity on the iGaming market thanks to the great quality of their games, interesting themes and engaging gameplay. Wazdan’s game portfolio consists of such popular titles as Great Book of Magic Deluxe, Magic Target Deluxe, Valhalla and Wild Guns and soon will extended with new amazing slot games, including Los MuertosTM, Mayan RitualTM and Captain FlyntTM, among others. Wazdan releases new, exciting titles on a regular basis and equips them with Unique Wazdan Features: innovative Volatility LevelTM, exciting Unique Gamble Feature and mobile-friendly Energy Saving and Double Screen Modes. Wazdan holds a number of European trademarks including for their world’s-first Volatility Level TM. Their extensive portfolio of clients includes some of the top gaming operations in the industry. The company is headquartered in Malta and holds licenses issued by the UKGC, the MGA and complies with Curacao regulations. Furthermore, their games use the RNG certified by the NMi, which ensures reliable, fair and secure gameplay. Wazdan’s Sales Team is showcasing their products at SiGMA in Malta from 28 to 30 November.

Contact: Edwin Ward, Ogilvy PR, (+356) 9920 7677

