Racing Post B2B continues to grow with two new appointments

Wednesday 15th August, 2018 – The Racing Post B2B team continues to grow after recently confirming two new, key recruits.

Focused on new business is former talkSPORT Senior Business Development Manager, Michael Clays, who joins the Racing Post Commercial department as New Business Sales Manager.

Clays will be focused predominantly on extending sales reach into a number of industry sectors, across the growing portfolio of Racing Post products.

During his time at talkSPORT, he was instrumental in securing a multi-year sports betting partnership with online sports betting company BetBright.

Speaking about his new role, Clays is excited about Racing Post’s history and the direction the company is now taking:

‘’Racing Post is a fantastic brand with such heritage and I’m really excited by their vision. I’m delighted to have joined at a time where there is so much opportunity for rapid growth and expansion.’’

Supporting both the B2B and sales teams will be Andrew Synnott, who has been brought in as Marketing Executive from global construction firm ISG plc. Synnott will manage the division’s events, marketing and public relations.

Sam Houlding, Racing Post Head of Sales, spoke about the positive outlook with the two new recruits:

“It’s an exciting time at Racing Post B2B and expanding the team means we can continue to grow in line with our product development. The calibre of these new recruits shows the speed at which we are progressing.

“We are consistently delivering market-leading products and services and I’m sure that Michael and Andrew can help us bring these to the wider industry with even greater efficiency.”For more information, please contact:

Andrew Synnott

Racing Post

B2B Marketing Executive

+44 7428 680 205

Racing Post B2B

Racing Post B2B caters for all digital content requirements across web, mobile, tablet and retail. More than just a data provider – raw data is enhanced with the best and most recognisable content authored by the biggest names in sports betting.

