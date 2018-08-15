BetConstruct CEO and Founder Vigen Badalyan shortlisted in the Executive category at GGA

PRESS RELEASES

The software provider got its solutions recognized in 3 categories at Global Gaming Awards.

BetConstruct has been working hard on improving its product quality and services and now Global Gaming Awards, one of the most anticipated nominations, announced its 2018 shortlist and BetConstruct has made it to 3 major categories.

On the product side two of our most significant developments are nominated. With an impressive list of features and 30,000 live matches per month, BetConstruct’s Sportsbook can get the title of Digital Product of the year.

Coming as a huge innovation in the industry, SpringBME, an all-in-one solution for betting and gaming businesses, can bring the company a title of Digital Industry Supplier.

An excellent achievement for BetConstruct is having our CEO and Founder Vigen Badalyan recognized as one of the most outstanding individuals of the igaming industry and shortlisted in the category of the Executive of the year. BetConstruct looks forward to the decision on the overall winners of the Global Gaming Awards.

