ICS strengthens service offering ahead of Premier League season

Sports content and digital media specialist to provide written, audio and visual content across all 380 games, including new video blasts and an Amazon Alexa Skill

10 August, 2018 – Leeds: Independent Content Services (ICS), the sports content and digital media specialist, is warming up for the start of the 2018/2019 English Premier League season during which it will deliver its most comprehensive product and service offering to date.

ICS will be providing written, audio and broadcast content to online bookmakers and affiliates across all 380 Premier League games. This includes up-to-the-minute football news, match reviews, text and off-tube audio commentary, as well as video previews and live broadcasts.

ICS also offers a comprehensive translation and localisation service spanning 65 languages including German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese and Swahili.

For the first time, operators and affiliates will be able to take advantage of video blasts that can be fired out to punters during key moments in games, such as a goal being scored. The service also delivers team news and match previews along with half-time and full-time reports.

The videos include commentary, rich graphics and animations, and can be tailored to individual bookmaker brands, formats and styles.

ICS has also spent the off-season developing an Amazon Alexa Skill, which will allow operators to unlock the power of voice for the first time. The Skill is 100% customisable and can be used to send team and match information, as well as betting tips, to consumers.

Warren Ashurst, ICS Broadcast Manager, said: “The start of the Premier League season is critical for both operators and affiliates when it comes to signing up new players and re-engaging punters.

“Content is the most effective way of doing this, and operators and affiliates fully understand the need to offer punters the information they are seeking across all platforms and formats in order to be competitive.

“For the 2018/2019 Premier League season we have strengthened our squad with video blasts and an Amazon Alexa Skill, both of which provide operators and affiliates with yet another touch point to engage with consumers and deliver even more high-value content.”

About ICS:

Independent Content Services (ICS) is an international content and digital media specialist. We create and supply hundreds of daily stories, features and previews, many hours of live and recorded audio services, video, marketing, translation and more in over 65 languages.

